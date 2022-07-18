All section
Caste discrimination
Right Now Are The Times Of A Better India

Image Credits: The Times Of A Better India

Responsible Business

Right Now Are The Times Of A Better India

India,  18 July 2022 8:15 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-18T17:15:32+05:30

TOI's new campaign "The Times of a Better India" celebrates India's progress through every decade and the opportunities it created for citizens to leverage

Ever since the country traversed the path of independence and grappled with unforeseen realities, it has moved persistently on the course of progress and development. The country has broken barriers and has achieved numerous feats, from becoming the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world to scripting history at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo with the highest medal tally ever. Even during devastating times, like the pandemic, we saw the power of humanity come alive. People and organisations stepped forward to aid the ones in need and, through tireless actions and unrelenting efforts, helped the country move towards a brighter future.

To celebrate the nation's sung and unsung success stories, The Times of India (TOI) has launched their The Times of A Better India campaign. The initiative is turning the spotlight on individuals and institutions from across the country whose dreams have come alive with the support of the greater ecosystem. Encompassing all sectors and vocations while touching Indians of all ages and genders who rode the wave and dove deep to achieve the greatness that drives our nation forward, TOI hopes to increase the reach of the supporting ecosystem the country has built.

Chronicling achievements such as the country's first underwater tunnel for the Kolkata Metro, which is currently under construction, to the evolution of India's Space Programme, this initiative will explore the positive developments India has witnessed since independence. Celebrating the grit, ambitions and dreams of the average Indian, who is quick to recognise and use every foothold to rise higher, the campaign draws attention to how right now is #TheTimesOfABetterIndia.

Highlighting the progress and opportunities that the predecessors created for the citizens to grab, The Times of a Better India invites people to share inspiring accounts from their own experiences, join the conversation and contribute to the narrative of a better India! The Logical Indian applauds The Times of India's efforts in highlighting the stellar work of individuals and institutions and cheering on the changemakers every step of the way in order to build a supportive ecosystem that would nurture and help build more success stories in the future.
We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

