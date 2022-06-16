All section
The Man Company

Image Credits: The Man Company

Responsible Business
Propelled byThe Man Company

This Father's Day, The Man Company Urges All To Go Beyond Ceremonial Gifts And #GiftYourDadAHug

India,  16 Jun 2022 5:54 AM GMT

Fathers might sometimes come across as strict, no-nonsense individuals, but no matter what, they always have a soft spot for their children.

Growing up, every child has waited for their dad to come back home from work and run into their arms to laugh and play. For most men, their fathers are the ultimate superheroes. From mimicking their hairstyles to dressing up like them, most sons have looked up to their dads since childhood. But as they grew up, many became distant and suppressed their emotions, hardly expressing how they truly felt. The relationship between a father and son becomes so awkward that they even hesitate to show their love for each other in the most natural way; with a hug.

To relinquish these cold inhibitions, The Man Company, through its heartwarming film for Father's Day, shows a bond that goes beyond words and reminds all how much a father loves his child no matter his demeanour. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the son and Piyush Mishra as the father, the brand, on the special occasion, urges all to go beyond ceremonial gifts, monosyllabic wishes, and #GiftYourDadAHug to fill the void in this pure relationship between a father and his son with warmth, love, gratitude and respect.

Over the years, The Man Company has devised several initiatives to reinvent convention and change the narratives with its heartwarming and thought-stirring films. Once again, in 2022, the brand has incited the gentlemen to let go of their hesitation and express what they truly feel. It pushes all to do more than just give a gift; this time around, the brand wants all to shower love on their fathers.

Fathers might sometimes come across as strict, no-nonsense individuals, but no matter what, they always have a soft spot for their children, who will forever remain their little kids. The Logical Indian appreciates The Man Company's efforts in bringing forth films that help change perspective and approach situations in a more heartwarming and gentler way.
