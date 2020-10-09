TCS Launches 10 State-Of-The-Art Cyber Threat Management Centers

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has launched 10 new Threat Management Centres (TMCs) across locations - including the US, UK, Spain and India - for providing cybersecurity services to its enterprise customers.

A statement from the organisation quoting the reasons behind the step stated that it is in response to heightened cyber threat perceptions and the need to secure a larger surface area on account of remote working amid the pandemic.

TCS has operationalised 10 new Threat Management Centers, at Bloomington – US, Manchester – UK, Madrid – Spain, as well as at major Indian cities, in the last four months. Further, it plans to open more such centres in other regions.

These centres will focus on providing cybersecurity solutions and services, including managed detection and response services, incident management and breach support, on-demand cyber vigilance services, digital forensics and regulatory compliance, reported LiveMint.

Dr Sundeep Oberoi, Global Head, Cyber Security Practice, TCS, said, "Large enterprises across the world are partnering with TCS to achieve a cyber resilient posture that will help them face increasingly sophisticated and targeted attacks. Our global network of Threat Management Centers will leverage cutting edge technologies and our Zero Trust framework to provide rapid and expert security services locally, bringing us closer to our customers, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws."



The centres will offer comprehensive and integrated threat management services across IT, OT (operational technology), IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud ecosystems leveraging local expertise and partner ecosystems for seamless scalability of operations.



