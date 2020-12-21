Tata Motors To Plant A Sapling For Every Commercial Vehicle Sale

Tata Motors, one of India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, along with its official partners, has announced the launch of its 'Go Green' initiative as a part of its commitment towards the environment.

Tata Motors has associated itself with an NGO which will plant a sapling for the sale of every new commercial vehicle and for every new customer who gets their vehicle serviced at the company's dealer workshop and Tata Authorised Service Station.

After planting the sapling, the company will nurture the sapling and provide the customer with a certificate and a link. As the link would provide the geotagged location of the plantation, the customer could also monitor its status.



The initiative will also ensure that the newly-planted saplings are taken suitable care. The plantation activity will include a variety of fruit-bearing, medicinal and native trees. As the plantation activity will be conducted across various locations in over 10 states of the country, it will also increase the green cover of the country.



Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors, said that environmental sustainability is at the core of what they do at Tata Motors. The energy-efficient manufacturing practices and environment-friendly product offerings adopted by Tata Motors stand as a testament to this.

He further remarked that the company is pleased to announce the collaboration with SankalpTaru. The NGO will facilitate actively engaging with the large base of consumers that the company caters to, in tree plantation drives.

As one of the leading companies in the country, Tata Motors is uniquely positioned to create sustainable positive environmental impact. The company is constantly advancing environmental innovation and systematically coming up with solutions aimed at reducing environmental impact by assessing its footprint across the whole lifecycle and value chain of its products.

