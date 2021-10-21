All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Commendable! Swiggy Allows 2-Day Paid Period Time Off For Women Delivery Partners

Image Credit: Twitter/ Erlé Alberton (Representational Image)

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Commendable! Swiggy Allows 2-Day Paid Period Time Off For Women Delivery Partners

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  21 Oct 2021 12:45 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

When women delivery partners would opt to take time off for two days, they would receive a minimum earnings guarantee.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Food delivery giant Swiggy has introduced a two-day paid monthly period time-off for all its women delivery partners. When a woman delivery partner would opt to take time off, she would receive a minimum earnings guarantee. Swiggy, backed by SoftBank, has over 2,00,000 delivery partners, out of which 1,000 are women. The first woman delivery partner joined the company in 2016 in Pune.

An Industry-First Initiative

Business Standard quoted Mihir Shah, the vice president for operations at Swiggy, saying that discomfort due to menstruation while on the road is one of the most underreported reasons that inhibit women from considering delivery services as a viable option gig. He further added, "To support them through any menstruation-related challenges, we've introduced a no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for all our regular female delivery partners". The industry-first initiative, Shah said, enabled the delivery executives to take two-day offs during their monthly menstrual cycle.

99% Women Delivery Partners Under 45 Years

The vice-president wrote in a blog post that the company has been trying to build inclusivity and diversity across the platform with a commitment towards increasing the number of women delivery partners in Swiggy's delivery fleet since 2016 when the first woman delivery agent joined. According to the business news media, 99 per cent of women employees in Swiggy are under the age of 45, and 89 per cent of them have one or more children. Adding to that, 24 per cent of the women delivery partners are first-time earners, and 40 per cent of them contribute to the household needs of their families. About 42 per cent of women employees want to pay for their children's education or marriage, and 32 per cent want to pursue further studies.

One of the most prominent causes of fewer women taking up delivery service is that either they lack a motor vehicle or do not have a license at all. The Food delivery company handles the issue in two ways; one, it assures women partners that delivery by bicycle is a viable option for short-distance orders. Secondly, it is in talks with electric mobility partners to facilitate EV bikes and cycles.


Also Read: 'Anti-India Superman' Trends As DC Films Faces Wrath For Portraying Kashmir 'Disputed Region'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Swiggy 
Women delivery partners 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X