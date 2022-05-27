SBI's 'Clinic On Wheels' Set To Reach J&K, Ladakh To Provide Doorstep Healthcare In Remote Villages

SBI Foundation's mobile medical unit project, SBI Sanjeevani– Clinic on Wheels, is all set to reach the remote villages of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to provide primary, diagnostic, preventive, curative and referral health services at the doorstep of the communities in these areas.

SBI Foundation has partnered with Borderless World Foundation for the initiative. The project was flagged off in Delhi on May 25 by Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State, Ministry of Finance; in the presence of Amitava Chatterjee, Chief General Manager (CGM), SBI Delhi Circle; Lalit Mohan, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), SBI Foundation and some officials from Borderless World Foundation and SBICap Securities.

Currently, SBI Sanjeevani – Clinic on Wheels is being implemented in 21 States and Union Territories in India, covering over 400 remote villages and serving a population of close to five lakh.



These mobile medical units are equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and accompanied by dedicated medicos consisting of a doctor, lab technician and pharmacist, according to India CSR.

Specialised Health And Awareness Camps

Along with the clinical facilities, these units will also run specialised health and awareness camps in these remote areas. In addition, the project leverages collaborations with the state and local health departments and medical colleges for support.



Speaking at the event, Dr Bhagwat Karad said that this mobile clinic project is a unique initiative to serve communities in the country's most remote areas like Bandipore and Kargil.



"Serving rural people is one of the core ethos of the SBI. As a corporate citizen, the bank is undertaking various CSR initiatives across India and thus helping in nation building," Amitava Chatterjee, CGM, SBI Delhi Circle said.

Lalit Mohan, President and COO, SBI Foundation, shared that the SBI Sanjeevani initiative not only makes primary healthcare services accessible to the rural and remote population but also improves the health status of villages and induces behavioural changes in health, sanitation and hygiene practices within the community.



"In future, we look to extend this project to all states and union territories across the country, to serve our rural and remote communities," he added.

