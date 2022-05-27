All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
SBIs Clinic On Wheels Set To Reach J&K, Ladakh To Provide Doorstep Healthcare In Remote Villages

Image Credits: India CSR, Morung Express (Representational)

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

SBI's 'Clinic On Wheels' Set To Reach J&K, Ladakh To Provide Doorstep Healthcare In Remote Villages

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  27 May 2022 7:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Currently, SBI Sanjeevani – Clinic on Wheels is being implemented in 21 States and Union Territories in India, covering over 400 remote villages, and serving a population of close to five lakh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

SBI Foundation's mobile medical unit project, SBI Sanjeevani– Clinic on Wheels, is all set to reach the remote villages of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to provide primary, diagnostic, preventive, curative and referral health services at the doorstep of the communities in these areas.

SBI Foundation has partnered with Borderless World Foundation for the initiative. The project was flagged off in Delhi on May 25 by Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State, Ministry of Finance; in the presence of Amitava Chatterjee, Chief General Manager (CGM), SBI Delhi Circle; Lalit Mohan, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), SBI Foundation and some officials from Borderless World Foundation and SBICap Securities.

Currently, SBI Sanjeevani – Clinic on Wheels is being implemented in 21 States and Union Territories in India, covering over 400 remote villages and serving a population of close to five lakh.

These mobile medical units are equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and accompanied by dedicated medicos consisting of a doctor, lab technician and pharmacist, according to India CSR.

Specialised Health And Awareness Camps

Along with the clinical facilities, these units will also run specialised health and awareness camps in these remote areas. In addition, the project leverages collaborations with the state and local health departments and medical colleges for support.

Speaking at the event, Dr Bhagwat Karad said that this mobile clinic project is a unique initiative to serve communities in the country's most remote areas like Bandipore and Kargil.

"Serving rural people is one of the core ethos of the SBI. As a corporate citizen, the bank is undertaking various CSR initiatives across India and thus helping in nation building," Amitava Chatterjee, CGM, SBI Delhi Circle said.

Lalit Mohan, President and COO, SBI Foundation, shared that the SBI Sanjeevani initiative not only makes primary healthcare services accessible to the rural and remote population but also improves the health status of villages and induces behavioural changes in health, sanitation and hygiene practices within the community.

"In future, we look to extend this project to all states and union territories across the country, to serve our rural and remote communities," he added.

Also Read: This Mumbai Based Company Launches Wheelchair Vehicles To Provide Employment For Differently-Abled

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Clinic On Wheels 
SBI Sanjeevani 
Mobile Clinics 
Remote Villages 

Must Reads

Did Modi Govt Rename Five Roads In Delhi Named After 'Mughal' Rulers? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Old Video Of Yasin Malik's Wife Resurfaces As Her Reaction To Husband's Life Sentence
My Story: 'My Brother Went For A Solo Trip To Azerbaijan And Has Been Missing For The Last Two Weeks'
Going Electric! Here's How This Surat Based Startup Revolutionises Last-Mile Delivery In A Sustainable Way
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X