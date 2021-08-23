All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
SBI Inaugurates First Floating ATM On Dal Lake

Image Credit: Twitter/ TheOfficialSBI

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

SBI Inaugurates First Floating ATM On Dal Lake

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  23 Aug 2021 10:48 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-23T17:16:16+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

State Bank of India (SBI) has inaugurated India's first floating ATM on a houseboat at Dal Lake in Srinagar for the convenience of locals and tourists.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The State Bank of India(SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khare inaugurated a floating ATM on a houseboat in Srinagar's Dal Lake. The ATM is said to be a convenient tool for locals and tourists alike. The bank officials said that apart from adding to the long-standing need for an ATM in the vicinity, it would also add to the 'charm of Srinagar', the Live Mint reported. The Dal Lake is also famous for hosting several vegetable shops on shikaras and a post office.


Constant Effort For Customer Satisfaction

SBI has constantly been working hard to expand its services to cater to the growing needs of its customers and helping them by providing them better convenience. The bank had inaugurated a floating ATM in Kerala in 2004 on a yacht owned by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and operated between Ernakulam and Vaypayen region. It was SBI's first floating ATM and was inaugurated by the then Deputy Managing Director of Mumbai Corporate Sector.

The State Bank of India is the largest banking and financial corporate service company in India. In 1955, the Reserve Bank of India had renamed the Imperial Back of India as SBI. It has many accolades to its credit; for instance, it is the first bank to open a branch in Kargil's Drass region and overseas in China. In terms of assets, branches, deposits, and customers, it is the largest bank in the country. It has a total of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATMs across the country.

Also Read: Former Child Worker Now Works Towards Preventing Thousands Of Women, Kids From Trafficking

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
SBI 
dal lake 
Srinagar 
houseboats 
ATMs 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X