SBI Inaugurates First Floating ATM On Dal Lake

The State Bank of India(SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khare inaugurated a floating ATM on a houseboat in Srinagar's Dal Lake. The ATM is said to be a convenient tool for locals and tourists alike. The bank officials said that apart from adding to the long-standing need for an ATM in the vicinity, it would also add to the 'charm of Srinagar', the Live Mint reported. The Dal Lake is also famous for hosting several vegetable shops on shikaras and a post office.





Constant Effort For Customer Satisfaction

SBI has constantly been working hard to expand its services to cater to the growing needs of its customers and helping them by providing them better convenience. The bank had inaugurated a floating ATM in Kerala in 2004 on a yacht owned by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and operated between Ernakulam and Vaypayen region. It was SBI's first floating ATM and was inaugurated by the then Deputy Managing Director of Mumbai Corporate Sector.

The State Bank of India is the largest banking and financial corporate service company in India. In 1955, the Reserve Bank of India had renamed the Imperial Back of India as SBI. It has many accolades to its credit; for instance, it is the first bank to open a branch in Kargil's Drass region and overseas in China. In terms of assets, branches, deposits, and customers, it is the largest bank in the country. It has a total of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATMs across the country.

