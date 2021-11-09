One of Asia's leading integrated waste management company, Ramky Enviro, inaugurated its new Material Recovery Facility in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The company's facility at Gokul Nagar has the capacity of handling and processing 2000 kgs of dry waste on daily basis.

The facility is one-of-its-kind and has a 100 per cent women-only workforce. Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL) is backed by KKR and it provides several comprehensive environment management services.

Company Offers A Gamut of Other Services

REEL also offers a plethora of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under several categories like waste management, which includes hazardous, municipal, biomedical, MARPOL/ marine waste, construction waste & e-waste). Waste to Energy, Recycling of plastics, electronic waste, wastewater, paper and other commodities are a few other services that the company offers. REEL has managed to attain a global footprint and has over 65 operating locations spread across India, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, USA and Tanzania. The company has been operational for more than 25 years and has a dominant presence across the waste value chain.

Masood Mallick, the Joint Director of Ramky Enviro, spoke at the inauguration ceremony of a material recovery facility in Raipur, "At Ramky Enviro, sustainability forms the bedrock of our business and founding principles. This new MRF facility responds to several sustainability goals that we have set for ourselves." He further added that it contributed to the achievement of circular economy principles by recovering and recycling wastes, including plastic waste that was recycled to produce high-quality multi-purpose plastic bags for grocery shopping, storage of biomedical waste.

Women Employees Across All Functions

The Joint director emphasized that it was a stepping stone towards making Raipur a benchmark city in urban waste management and towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the state of Chattisgarh. Mallick concluded by saying that the company was proud to announce that some of their other operations, that had also attained several of their other objectives like mainstreaming women empowerment. The facility would also be operated fully by women, across all levels and functions.

The company's official press release quoted Pramod Dubey, the Sabhapati of Raipur, "The new Material Recovery Facility by Ramky Enviro is the first of its kind in our city. It is strategically designed to deal with 2000 kgs of dry waste every day." Dubey added that the fact that an all-women workforce would operate it was very inspiring and empowering for the entire city.

The Mayor of Raipur, Aijaj Dhebhar; Pramod Dubey, the Sabhapati; the Health Chairman of Raipur, Nagbhushan Rao and the Commissioner of the city, Prabhat Malik were among other attendees of the inaugural event.

