All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Pune-Based Sentient Labs Launches Countrys First Made in India Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus

Image Credits: From The Source

Responsible Business

Pune-Based Sentient Labs Launches Country's First 'Made in India' Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  17 Dec 2021 11:40 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The fuel cell uses hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus. The only emission from the vehicle is water, making it possibly the best environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Sentient Labs, an R&D innovation lab, has launched India's first truly indigenously developed and manufactured hydrogen fuel cell bus. Besides buses and trucks, Sentient has also begun providing ships with such technology.

The Labs' vision is to build technology solutions for sustainable mobility and emphasise hydrogen-powered technologies. The Pune-based lab has identified bottlenecks in battery technology, fuel cell innovations, and technologies for hydrogen generation. Recently, the lab announced world's first technology that generates hydrogen directly from agricultural waste for use in fuel cell-powered vehicles. The technology adds to the line-up of continuous efforts around sustainable mobility.

Best Alternative To Diesel Buses

The fuel cell uses air and hydrogen to generate electricity to power the bus. The only emission from the vehicle is water, making it possibly the best environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

Meanwhile, a single diesel bus plying on long-distance routes typically emits around 100 tons of carbon dioxide every year and there are more than one million such buses in the country.

While hydrogen generation technology could provide an alternative source of revenue to the farmers, replacing diesel buses with hydrogen buses will drastically improve air quality and reduce oil import costs.

Apart from the hydrogen fuel cell technology, Sentient Labs also indigenously designed and developed from the ground up other vital components like Powertrain, Balance of Plant and Battery pack that have been deployed on a nine-meter, 32-seater, air-conditioned bus. This is designed to provide a range of 450 kms while utilising 30 kgs of hydrogen. Modular architecture helps to change the design to suit requirements of range and operating conditions.

Sentient Labs is passionate to support India's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for transportation by providing clean and smart technologies.

"We are proud to launch an indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell power bus. This will go a long way in powering hydrogen mission and sustainable mobility. Our efforts will play a crucial role to enable vehicle makers and suppliers to build a net-zero carbon path in the country," Ravi Pandit, Chairman of Sentient Labs said.

"Efforts related to green hydrogen revolution are on worldwide, but Sentient Labs stands out," Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Member of Board of Directors, Sentient Labs, said.

He said that the lab understands India's core challenges and tries to develop solutions, adding that the country needs digitisation, decarbonisation, and decentralisation for sustainable mobility.

Also Read: Notable! Tata Steel Onboards Transgenders For Core Mining Operations


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Sentient Labs 
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus 
Zero Carbon Emissions 
Sustainability 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X