Pune-Based Sentient Labs Launches Country's First 'Made in India' Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus

Sentient Labs, an R&D innovation lab, has launched India's first truly indigenously developed and manufactured hydrogen fuel cell bus. Besides buses and trucks, Sentient has also begun providing ships with such technology.

The Labs' vision is to build technology solutions for sustainable mobility and emphasise hydrogen-powered technologies. The Pune-based lab has identified bottlenecks in battery technology, fuel cell innovations, and technologies for hydrogen generation. Recently, the lab announced world's first technology that generates hydrogen directly from agricultural waste for use in fuel cell-powered vehicles. The technology adds to the line-up of continuous efforts around sustainable mobility.

Best Alternative To Diesel Buses

The fuel cell uses air and hydrogen to generate electricity to power the bus. The only emission from the vehicle is water, making it possibly the best environmentally friendly mode of transportation.



Meanwhile, a single diesel bus plying on long-distance routes typically emits around 100 tons of carbon dioxide every year and there are more than one million such buses in the country.

While hydrogen generation technology could provide an alternative source of revenue to the farmers, replacing diesel buses with hydrogen buses will drastically improve air quality and reduce oil import costs.



Apart from the hydrogen fuel cell technology, Sentient Labs also indigenously designed and developed from the ground up other vital components like Powertrain, Balance of Plant and Battery pack that have been deployed on a nine-meter, 32-seater, air-conditioned bus. This is designed to provide a range of 450 kms while utilising 30 kgs of hydrogen. Modular architecture helps to change the design to suit requirements of range and operating conditions.



Sentient Labs is passionate to support India's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for transportation by providing clean and smart technologies.



"We are proud to launch an indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell power bus. This will go a long way in powering hydrogen mission and sustainable mobility. Our efforts will play a crucial role to enable vehicle makers and suppliers to build a net-zero carbon path in the country," Ravi Pandit, Chairman of Sentient Labs said.



"Efforts related to green hydrogen revolution are on worldwide, but Sentient Labs stands out," Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Member of Board of Directors, Sentient Labs, said.



He said that the lab understands India's core challenges and tries to develop solutions, adding that the country needs digitisation, decarbonisation, and decentralisation for sustainable mobility.

