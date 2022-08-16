Problem-Solving Strategy! This Venture Is Fixing Potholes In 15 Minutes With Automated Machine

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways conducted a survey and found that potholes were the cause of 4,775 and 3,564 accidents in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Road accidents and deaths due to potholes appear to rise yearly, especially during the monsoon season when water takes over the space.



The only way to fix potholes and improve road infrastructure is through collaboration, citizen intervention, and finding cost-effective, long-term, and sustainable solutions. PotholeRaja and SarvaShagun partnered to take a step in that direction to solve the issue.

How Did The Idea Come Into Picture?

A social venture, PotholeRaja, was founded in Bengaluru with the aim of fixing Indian roads. It partnered with SarvaShagun Infra to introduce first-of-its-kind automated machinery that can fix potholes within 15 minutes. The introduction of such machinery to fix potholes made it a better alternative to traditional machines that are less cost-effective.

The machine can fill potholes in three steps: first, a high-pressure air blower is used to clean the pothole; second, a rapid-setting emulsion is sprayed as a bonding layer; and third, high-pressure construction aggregate is laid over the surface. Immediately after the end of the three-tier process, the road can be opened to traffic.

Work Done So Far

The Director of PotholeRaja, Sourabh Kumar, told The Logical Indian, "PotholeRaja and SarvaShagun have a shared vision of making India pothole-free. In order to address the massive pothole problem across the country, we need a more collaborative approach where companies work together to solve this problem."

"We are thrilled to partner together to bring innovative technologies that can make our roads safer for everyone. With their large-scale presence in North India and our deep network in South India, we will now be able to offer the largest fleet of automated machines that can fix potholes," he added.

Through the new automated machine, both the ventures have undertaken five projects in different places, including Jammu, Jamshedpur, Coimbatore, Bangalore (Sankey Road), and Goa. Furthermore, as a part of PotholeRaja's recently held nationwide EV road trip 'Bharatmala', the two organisations came together to fix 1000+ potholes during the ride.

