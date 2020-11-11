Paytm, Chef Vikas Khanna To Distribute 'Diwali Mithai' To Needy Across Six Cities

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, digital payment platform Paytm has partnered with Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna to distribute boxes of sweets this festive to the underprivileged.

According to reports, Paytm will sponsor the initiative that involves the distribution of boxes of sweets to the less advantaged households across six cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Preparations underway to distribute sweets during Diwali. ✨



Together with @TheVikasKhanna's #FeedIndia initiative, our humble attempt to spread #Roshni & festive cheer across our country. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PLr1ZXwwJr — Paytm (@Paytm) November 6, 2020

"This year has been tough for India and the ongoing pandemic has hit those already bearing the brunt of poverty, the hardest. This initiative aims to spread a little bit of Diwali joy, and is a humble effort by us to let them know that they are not forgotten during this festive season. We remain committed to serving Indians in every way," IndiaCSR quoted one of the representatives from Paytm, as saying.

Pointing to the difficult times, Chef Vikas Khanna said that festivals in the country have always been celebrated with pomp and show, however, during the current pandemic period, the celebrations have taken a backseat. And, with this initiative, they are trying to bring to such marginalised people a box of sweets so that they can forget their worries & celebrate the festival of lights and happiness.

Proud to join hands with @Paytm & @vijayshekhar in distributing sweets (Mithai) across India over the next few days.

Our humble attempt to spread #Roshni & happiness all around, this Diwali 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DvR1NoE8xM — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) November 6, 2020

Also Read: Govt Brings Online News Portals, Content Providers Under Ministry Of Information, Broadcasting

