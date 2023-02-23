Panasonic Urges People To Be The Champions Of Sustainability

Northern lights are nothing less than magic, a sight to behold. Isn’t it? The bizarre phenomenon of nature will leave you spellbound. What about the Bioluminescent shore in the Maldives or the Frost Flowers of the Arctic region? These are just a few things to name. Our Earth has many unusual and surreal sights that can leave you speechless. Nature and planet earth play their role in mysterious ways, with a certain harmony connecting everything. And it will continue to captivate and enthral us if we ensure that we all care for and protect it. But are we doing enough?

To remind us that the time to act is now, Panasonic Life Solutions India , a leading diversified technology company, has launched its GREEN IMPACT campaign featuring global sports personalities Naomi Osaka, Nathan Chen, and Michael Phelps.

In line with Panasonic's new brand action slogan, 'Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow', the GREEN IMPACT campaign aims to raise awareness about the environmental challenges that the world faces today and encourages everyone to come together and be the champions of sustainability. It aims to educate and empower them to make better choices in their everyday lives and ultimately create a more sustainable world because together, we can make a difference.

The GREEN IMPACT campaign comes when an alarming situation is in front of us: rising temperatures and sea levels, resources dwindling, and increasing pollution. Panasonic shares that it is time for everyone to unite and be champions for each other and our home, earth.

The campaign highlights the brand’s vision for creating a greener, healthier, more equitable future. It believes that real change starts with transparency. Hence under Panasonic Environment Vision 2050, the brand has committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from their business activities of all group operating companies by 2030 and contributing a total of more than 300 million tons in CO2 emissions reductions by 2050.

“Recognizing our responsibilities as industrialists, we will devote ourselves to the progress and development of society and the well-being of people through our business activities, thereby enhancing the quality of life throughout the world.” Panasonic’s founder, Konosuke Matsushita, laid down this business philosophy since the brand’s inception. With the GREEN IMPACT campaign, Panasonic wants to reiterate that depleting natural resources will only make it difficult for businesses to survive in the future; hence, it is time to act now.