With restrictions on movement and growing work-from-home culture, the urban working class across the country has been immensely impacted both physically and mentally by it. While the second phase of the pandemic still rages, a number of start-ups have announced initiatives to strengthen the wellbeing of their employees.

Joining the list is hospitality brand OYO. It has introduced a four-day workweek with Wednesday off to let employees have a mid-week break and unlimited paid leaves to unwind and care for their mental health. Ritesh Agarwal, the founder, and CEO took to Twitter to announce the initiatives.

1/ COVID continues to test our physical + mental well-being. One thing that truly matters is having more time for our loved ones and ourselves. Inspired by startups & large companies alike, we began a few initiatives this week at OYO ...🧵 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021





2/ Starting today we are moving to a 4 day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather. We also launched a No Questions Asked Flexible Infinite Paid Leaves. — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021

3/ Take off when you want, no need to log them, just let the manager know, no reasons needed, none asked. We are not going to stress about business impact and deadlines. We know work will not suffer, if anything OYOpreneurs will be more focused, efficient, and productive. — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021





As per The Times of India, the workforce at OYO would work for four days every week for the month of May. Furthermore, the paid leaves can be availed till July.

4/ I personally plan to wind down today and spend more time with my family, volunteering with the OYO COVID War Room & talking to a few friends and colleagues whose families have been impacted severely in the last few weeks. — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021





5/ I hope & pray that we all emerge out of this crisis sooner. Until then we must all have each other's back & tide over this crisis together. Stay safe. — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) May 12, 2021

Agarwal, while requesting his employees to spend more time with their families during the crisis, urged them to step up and lend support to the causes they believe in.

Recently, online food delivery platform Swiggy also announced similar measures to prevent burnout among employees and help them maintain a work-life balance. Employees were allowed to choose which four days of the week they would like to work.

"As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the COVID cases escalating, we want to offer a four day work week to all of you," Girish Menon, head of HR at Swiggy, wrote in an email to employees, according to an Economic Times report.

It is crucial now, more than ever, that organisations take cognisance of the mental health issues of their employees especially at a time when the country is reeling through devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Long erratic hours, work-related stress, and uncertainty over career growth have been cited as top reasons affecting employees.

