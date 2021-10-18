How This Mother-Daughter Duo Envisions Women Empowerment Through Their Venture On Organic Products

The journey of ORCO began when Pragya Agarwal, the co-founder, witnessed her domestic help going through a difficult phase. As she had suspected, that was the result of domestic violence at home, and this was not the first time she had seen her house help being abused.

Having been associated with social work for a couple of years, Pragya realized domestic violence at home is quite regular in Indian family units, particularly among the low-income communities. That's when she decided to take a step forward and help these women become financially independent.

From 4 Workers To Team Of 100

Pragya Agarwal and her daughter Adhvika Agarwal, both believers in the indomitable strength of women, found a brand for organic condiments, or better known as ORCO. This journey envisioned two goals, one of providing organic spices to their customers, and the second to empower women.

The journey started in their backyard in 2017 when the mother-daughter duo encouraged a set of women to perform the skill they already knew, that was, processing spices. The New Delhi-based brand started with four women who worked part-time and currently have over 100 women working for them, and they plan to increase the number to 500 by next year.

Set To Grow 10 Folds

The brand has recently launched a new range of 32 organic condiments and spices. The latest line-up also includes varieties of seeds to satiate every consumer's need. The new products include Organic Nutmeg, Organic Garlic Granule, Organic Onion Flakes, Organic Natural Sesame Seed, Organic Cinnamon Whole, Organic Black Mustard, Organic Raisins, Organic Ginger Powder, Organic Black Chia Seed, Organic Flax Seed, Organic Sunflower Seeds and many more making it a basket of 56 organic products.

ORCO is set to grow 10-folds in the next three years with a strategy of launching new and ready to eat condiments that are naturally grown handmade products for the world to enjoy and cherish. Advhika Agarwal tells The Logical Indian, "ORCO is an honest brand that focuses on quality and aims to grow its crops in the times to come to regulate the same."

The entrepreneurs believe that each packet that they sell empowers a woman. The plan ahead seems promising where they are looking forward to launching organic flours and other innovative products like chips, cakes and kombucha. Adhvika told The Logical Indian, "It's a brand for women by women, but surprisingly we have many health-conscious men also buying the products, mostly men and women aged 26-45 are our key consumers who are willing to have healthy and organic food".





Also Read: For First Time Since March 2020, Mumbai Records Zero COVID Deaths