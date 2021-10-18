All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
How This Mother-Daughter Duo Envisions Women Empowerment Through Their Venture On Organic Products

Image Credit: From the Source

Responsible Business

How This Mother-Daughter Duo Envisions Women Empowerment Through Their Venture On Organic Products

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Delhi,  18 Oct 2021 11:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Pragya Agarwal observed that even though domestic violence is prohibited, it's still prevalent, particularly in low-income families. Then, she and her daughter Adhvika Agarwal joined hands to take a step forward and help these women become financially independent.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The journey of ORCO began when Pragya Agarwal, the co-founder, witnessed her domestic help going through a difficult phase. As she had suspected, that was the result of domestic violence at home, and this was not the first time she had seen her house help being abused.

Having been associated with social work for a couple of years, Pragya realized domestic violence at home is quite regular in Indian family units, particularly among the low-income communities. That's when she decided to take a step forward and help these women become financially independent.

From 4 Workers To Team Of 100

Pragya Agarwal and her daughter Adhvika Agarwal, both believers in the indomitable strength of women, found a brand for organic condiments, or better known as ORCO. This journey envisioned two goals, one of providing organic spices to their customers, and the second to empower women.

The journey started in their backyard in 2017 when the mother-daughter duo encouraged a set of women to perform the skill they already knew, that was, processing spices. The New Delhi-based brand started with four women who worked part-time and currently have over 100 women working for them, and they plan to increase the number to 500 by next year.

Set To Grow 10 Folds

The brand has recently launched a new range of 32 organic condiments and spices. The latest line-up also includes varieties of seeds to satiate every consumer's need. The new products include Organic Nutmeg, Organic Garlic Granule, Organic Onion Flakes, Organic Natural Sesame Seed, Organic Cinnamon Whole, Organic Black Mustard, Organic Raisins, Organic Ginger Powder, Organic Black Chia Seed, Organic Flax Seed, Organic Sunflower Seeds and many more making it a basket of 56 organic products.

ORCO is set to grow 10-folds in the next three years with a strategy of launching new and ready to eat condiments that are naturally grown handmade products for the world to enjoy and cherish. Advhika Agarwal tells The Logical Indian, "ORCO is an honest brand that focuses on quality and aims to grow its crops in the times to come to regulate the same."

The entrepreneurs believe that each packet that they sell empowers a woman. The plan ahead seems promising where they are looking forward to launching organic flours and other innovative products like chips, cakes and kombucha. Adhvika told The Logical Indian, "It's a brand for women by women, but surprisingly we have many health-conscious men also buying the products, mostly men and women aged 26-45 are our key consumers who are willing to have healthy and organic food".


Also Read: For First Time Since March 2020, Mumbai Records Zero COVID Deaths

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Spices 
Women 
Financial Help 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X