People Can Now Store All Their Medical Reports Securely With This App- Here's How

The National Health Authority (NHA) has approved DRiefcase, as PHR (Personal Health Records) app for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) roll-out. It is the country's first ABDM integrated health locker to become the PHR app to be approved by the Health Authority. ABDM is a digital framework connecting patients, doctors and other healthcare stakeholders across the country to facilitate the safe and secure movement of health information.

First announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020, ABDM will take India closer to universal health coverage.

What Is DRief Case?

The application is a pioneer in managing digital medical records, helping users manage them for more than five years now. It gives secure, easy-to-use access to personal health records, enabling people to maintain their family medical records virtually and access them anytime in a matter of seconds. It is a patient-centric platform with an unmatched focus on personal health records, ensuring ease of upload and fast retrieval of records.

In addition, it is the only health locker in India having teams that can scan all the patients' records for them, including radiology reports like X-rays and MRIs, at one's doorsteps.

"In this journey towards healthcare for every Indian citizen, DRiefcase will now enable users to share their health status under the ABDM framework with doctors and healthcare service providers," the company said in a press release shared with The Logical Indian.

"Digital technology will be the springboard for India's leap into an integrated healthcare ecosystem that delivers superior patient experience, better quality care, faster insurance processing, and finally universal health coverage. As India's first app to be approved for ABDM roll-out, we are cognizant of the trust placed not only in technology but also our vision to bridge the information gap that is holding back the potential of our healthcare sector," Sohit Kapoor, Founder & Director, DRiefcase said.

Own Ayushman Bharat Health Account

The integration will also grant users to create their own Ayushman Bharat Health Account and ensure that the created medical records are issued to the correct person or accessed by a health information user only after proper consent is granted. This will provide a safe and efficient flow of information and bridge the information gap between caregivers and patients, and through them, the other stakeholders in the ecosystem, like pharma companies, insurance companies, and governments.

Users will also link existing records in their health locker into ABDM.

DRiefcase will be the first platform in the country to provide a complete integrated user-side experience of the ABDM. Patients can download the DRiefcase mobile app free of cost from the App Store or Google's Play Store to upload, store and further share their medical records.

Also Read: Odisha Para-Athlete Creates Guinness World Record Using Wheelchair Made By IIT Madras