'Redoubling Efforts To Fight Climate Change': Nestle Announces Zero Waste Packaging

Food and beverage giant, Nestle, has announced that it is going to achieve 100 per cent waste-free product packaging by 2025.

Within the next five years, we expect to complete the transition at all of our 800 sites in 187 countries to 100% renewable electricity. This is all part of our journey to net zero emissions by 2050. Learn more: https://t.co/UewFGviQmi#ClimateAction #Nestlé #NetZero pic.twitter.com/QUBFZwvDMR — Nestlé (@Nestle) December 7, 2020

The brand communicated that it is going to recycle and reuse its entire packaging material in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill, in oceans, lakes and rivers. We are working hard to deliver on it and help achieve a waste-free future.

To achieve this, our commitment is that 100% of our packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025. We've made a number of global commitments to get there, including the elimination of non-recyclable plastics. We are making progress towards achieving a waste-free future. In 2019, about 87% of our total packaging by weight and 66% of our total plastic packaging was recyclable or reusable, but we know we have more work to do," the company said.

Thanks to our partnership with @Loop_France and @GroupeCarrefour our Nesquik, Ricoré and Chocapic Bio products are now available in reusable containers in France. Find out more: https://t.co/IVqPSyocQC #SustainablePackaging pic.twitter.com/3iBjGLzDtX — Nestlé (@Nestle) December 9, 2020

Reduction of the use of single-use plastics, the introduction of reusable packaging, new delivery systems and redesigned business models on all the places where the organisation operate and sell the products are some of the measures on which have found a spot on the sustainable-strategy.



It also stated that the phased approach would also include the company halving the greenhouse emissions by 2030 and realise net-zero by 2050.

We're transforming our business for the future. We'll halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. Together, we can change tomorrow today. Learn more about our journey to net zero emissions: https://t.co/UewFGviQmi #ClimateAction #Nestlé #NetZero pic.twitter.com/bykWwmMbKN — Nestlé (@Nestle) December 11, 2020

Also Read: Two Indian Companies Win Gold In Making Workplace More LGBT+ Inclusive