'Cup of Respect': Nestlé Sets Goal of 100% 'Responsibly Sourced' Nescafé Coffee

Stepping up its sustainability plans in the coffee sector, the global food giant Nestle's Nescafe has pledged to have 100 per cent responsibly sourced coffee by 2025.

The term 'responsibly sourced' denotes that the coffee can be traced back to an identified farmer group and is verified or certified by independent organisations. This is part of the brand's broader sustainable purchasing and packaging plans.

Building on ten years of positive impact, we're accelerating towards 100% responsibly sourced coffee for Nescafé by 2025!🌱☕ https://t.co/sBQdFyHI6h #NescaféPlan #SustainableCoffee pic.twitter.com/VRRgvTM3Hi — NESCAFÉ Coffee (@NESCAFE) January 21, 2021

Several reports have highlighted that companies belonging to the food and beverage sector, even the coffee companies are under pressure to be more transparent in supply chains in a bid to fight climate change.



Currently, 75 per cent of the brand's coffee or the equivalent of 649,000 metric tons are responsibly sourced. Based on estimates it has reportedly been stated that about 216,000 metric tons of coffee translating to 216 million kilograms of coffee, or 3.6 million 60-kilo bags — are currently not responsibly sourced.

Nescafe also pointed out that it would continue efforts towards improving farmers' incomes, reduce the environmental impact of coffee farms and factories and increase the well-being in rural communities in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Kenya and the Philippines.

"Together with our partners and 230 Nescafé agronomists, we improved efficiency and agricultural practices on farms, enabling farmers to command a premium price for coffee grown sustainably," said Philipp Navratil, senior vice president, head of beverages strategic business unit, reported FoodBev Media.



"We diversified sources of farmer income to reduce their dependence on monocultures and to make them more resilient. We will not stop here. Our programmes will evolve toward better social conditions in and around coffee farms. We will double down our efforts on labour rights, child protection, youth and women empowerment."

