Nanhi Kali's Film 'The Tale Of 2 Lajjos' Tugs At Every Heartstring With A Message That #EveryGirlMatters!

Nanhi Kalis Film The Tale Of 2 Lajjos Tugs At Every Heartstring With A Message That #EveryGirlMatters!

Image Credits: Project Nanhi Kali

Responsible Business
Propelled byProject Nanhi Kali

8,  14 March 2022 9:30 AM GMT

The initiative by Project Nanhi Kali believes that educating the girls in India would contribute to building the country's economy and reduce social evils like dowry and child marriage

In India, a girl child is, more often than not, seen as a liability, a burden to pass on. No matter how talented or ambitious, they often receive the short end of the stick right from their birth. Even today, millions of girls in India continue to be denied a deserving education and are shackled by their ill fate. Due to various reasons such as safety concerns, lack of affordable sanitary napkins or absence of separate and functional toilets, several girls drop out before completing their schooling.

Project Nanhi Kali, a joint initiative by the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust and Naandi Foundation, believes that educating the girls in India would contribute to building the country's economy and reduce social evils like dowry and child marriage.
Nanhi Kali's latest initiative film, 'The Tale of 2 Lajjos', depicts the story of many girls like Lajjo from different corners of India who are deprived of education. Through the powerful narrative that tugs at every heartstring, the programme aims to empower and transform the lives of thousands of girls across India with quality education because #EveryGirlMatters!

Nanhi Kali has transformed the lives of more than 500,000 girls across 14 states in India. It is designed to support economically, and socially disadvantaged girls to complete 10 years of schooling and ensure that all girls receive everything they require, from academic material and social support, for quality education. All girls in the project are provided with access to personalised, adaptive learning software pre-loaded on digital tablets. This AI-powered software matches instructions to the learning level of each girl, enabling her to learn with understanding and thereby improve her learning outcomes.

Furthermore, the project's on-ground operations are managed by an all-woman team of over 6,400 'Community Associates', recruited from local communities and trained to become learning facilitators and mentors to the girls. They work closely with the girl's parents and the community to spread awareness about the organisation and sensitise people on the importance of gender equity and changes people will witness in the girls with their education.

A change in mindset towards girl child education is the need of the hour, and early education of a girl child can be crucial in shaping society towards progress. The Logical Indian applauds the efforts of Nanhi Kali in providing the socially disadvantaged girls with the quality education they deserve and enabling them to grow into empowered women.

Note: Click here to know more and support the cause.
