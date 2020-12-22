Fashion E-Commerce Platform Myntra's Two Fulfilment Centers Are Now Solar-Powered

For fulfilling their mission of becoming more responsible towards the environment and reducing the total carbon footprint, Myntra has equipped two of its largest Fulfilment Centers (FC) with solar roof panels.

The solar panels at the two FCs which are situated in Bhiwandi near Mumbai and Bilaspur near Gurgaon are spread over an area of 58,000 square feet, generating electricity to meet 35% of the operational demand.

The transition at the Myntra fulfilment centres has been done just ahead of the 13th edition of Myntra's flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS). The orders received during the sale will be delivered from these FCs.

The solar rooftops will ensure that the entire delivery process is more environment-friendly. This step will also enable the company to lower its annual carbon footprint by 1825 metric tonnes that is equivalent to reducing the emission impact of 400 cars on the road every year.

Amar Nagaram, the CEO of Myntra said that this development marks an important step in the company's journey towards making sustainable choices through which it aims at creating a positive impact on the environment while driving efficiency for the business.

He also informed that in the next leg of this initiative, the company is going to increase its capacity for renewable energy generation.

The company is planning to expand its existing energy-saving infrastructure. By making environment-friendly and sustainable efforts, Myntra wants to set meaningful benchmarks in the e-commerce industry.

