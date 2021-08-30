Meet Health Goals, Get Month's Salary As Bonus: Indian Firm's Unique Way To Maintain Work-Life Balance

With the COVID-19 pandemic compelling people to stay confined to their homes, employees had to adapt to the work-from-home settings. The comfort of home, however, led many to unhealthy lifestyles including chaotic work hours, uneven sleeping patterns, and food choices that were harmful to their health.

Zerodha, the financial services company, launched a creative '12-month get-healthy goal' programme to encourage its employees to shed unhealthy habits and take steps to improve their physical fitness. It has led the way for other organisations to identify and understand the relationship between one's physical wellness and productivity. To ensure the employees prioritise health and maintain a work-life balance, the company has decided to reward its employees who make transformations in their life.

Speaking about the initiative, the founder and CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, tweeted about the impact of the pandemic and how the workforce was inefficient healthwise due to different reasons like lack of physical activities, lousy diet and work-life imbalance, among many others. So, the company decided to take the initiative and encourage such employees to bring change in their living patterns.



"On our internal forum, we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress each month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we told everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as a bonus and one lucky draw for Rs 10 lakhs," Kamath wrote on his official Twitter handle.



In the next tweet, he said that how transformation stories inspire and motivate other people. "We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently. Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs," he tweeted.

The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently.

Netizens React



As soon as the post was shared on Twitter, it went viral on various social media platforms. Many people praised the initiative, saying the move would result in higher productivity and belongingness, while others wondered if the initiative would actually work on the ground.



Reacting to the initiative, one user wrote, "Great initiative. This is stupendous. I have rarely heard any better initiative than this for Employee Welfare."

"Fantastic. I hope thousands of unicorns are born in this country and millions get employed. Most of the organisations won't commit such funds. Being a unicorn does help. Wishing you all the best and very success. Cheers. Thanks much for sharing," another user wrote.



While the benefits of healthy lifestyle is immense, don't you think that monetary compensation in a category that's subjective and has no one right winner cause differences and unnecessary rivalry and negativity?

That's great. MNC like SAP does these kind of activity regularly. Great to learn these things r being prioritised now.

