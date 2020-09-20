Responsible Business

Lego Pledges To Ditch Plastic Packaging For Paper Ones After Children Demand Change

The Danish toymaker stated that it will start making the switch next year and expects plastic bags to be completely phased out in the next five years.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   20 Sep 2020 11:25 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-20T17:37:25+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Lego Pledges To Ditch Plastic Packaging For Paper Ones After Children Demand Change

Image Credits: Wikimedia

The Lego Group on Tuesday, September 15 announced that it will stop using plastic packaging inside its boxed sets and replace them with paper bags.

The Verge reported on the company's pledge to make "all packaging sustainable by 2025." Lego CEO Niels Christiansen said the company received "many letters" from kids asking the toymaker to stop using plastic bags in their packaging.

Besides sustainable packaging, Lego is also working on sustainable bricks which would be no longer made of plastic. The company aims to use sustainable materials in its core products by 2030, according to Lego.

"We have been exploring alternatives for some time and the passion and ideas from children inspired us to begin to make the change," said the company in a statement.

The Danish toymaker stated that it will start making the switch next year and expects plastic bags to be completely phased out in the next five years. These plastic bags are used to hold loose bricks in boxed sets.

Highlighting the process towards the sustainable switch, the company will test fully recyclable paper bags made from Forest Stewardship Council certified paper. The initiative also intends to teach toy users about the importance of recycling.

Lego and other big brands have been looking for ways to cut on their plastic content in order to please customers who are increasingly worried about their purchases' impact on the environment.

Also Read: Centre To Add 4,000 More Janaushadhi Stores In Next Five Years

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian