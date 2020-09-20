Lego Pledges To Ditch Plastic Packaging For Paper Ones After Children Demand Change

The Lego Group on Tuesday, September 15 announced that it will stop using plastic packaging inside its boxed sets and replace them with paper bags.

The Verge reported on the company's pledge to make "all packaging sustainable by 2025." Lego CEO Niels Christiansen said the company received "many letters" from kids asking the toymaker to stop using plastic bags in their packaging.

We will begin testing paper bags in our boxes, that can go in the recycling bin when you're done playing ♻️ #RebuildTheWorld



Recycling is just one aspect of LEGO Sustainability, discover more here: https://t.co/Om0lWe6vAR pic.twitter.com/nkT38WjSQI — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 15, 2020

Besides sustainable packaging, Lego is also working on sustainable bricks which would be no longer made of plastic. The company aims to use sustainable materials in its core products by 2030, according to Lego.



"We have been exploring alternatives for some time and the passion and ideas from children inspired us to begin to make the change," said the company in a statement.

Children asked, and we listened 👍🏻 Recyclable, sustainably-sourced paper bags will be tested in LEGO boxes from 2021♻️ pic.twitter.com/K6uLNpwy26 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 15, 2020

The Danish toymaker stated that it will start making the switch next year and expects plastic bags to be completely phased out in the next five years. These plastic bags are used to hold loose bricks in boxed sets.



Highlighting the process towards the sustainable switch, the company will test fully recyclable paper bags made from Forest Stewardship Council certified paper. The initiative also intends to teach toy users about the importance of recycling.



Lego and other big brands have been looking for ways to cut on their plastic content in order to please customers who are increasingly worried about their purchases' impact on the environment.



