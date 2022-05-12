All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Larsen And Toubro Turns Sponsor For IIT-Madras Teams Hyperloop Project

Image Credit: IIT Madras, Wikipedia

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Larsen And Toubro Turns Sponsor For IIT-Madras Team's Hyperloop Project

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  12 May 2022 8:40 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A team of IIT-Madras students working on the development of a hyperloop system said that an arm of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro will give technical support to the project.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A team of students from the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras have confirmed that the arm of the multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) would be providing them with financial and technical support for the aspirational hyperloop project.

IIT'M's Team Avishkar is working on a hyperloop project which would feature a high-speed train commute in near-vacuum tubes at a speed of over 1,200 kilometres per hour. Therefore, L&T Technology Services would focus on rendering technological and financial support to the students.

Building World's Largest Hyperloop Project

With Avishkar, the engineering aspirants aim to build the world's largest hyperloop project and are hoping to complete the construction of a 500-metre hyperloop by the end of this year. The facility would be constructed on the Discovery campus, the satellite campus of IIT-Madras, located about 35 km away from the institute.

Moreover, several companies proposed building a hyperloop project across routes like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Chandigarh, Business Standard mentioned. Furthermore, the idea was first floated by Elon Musk.

L&T's CSR Funds To Be Used

The Director of IIT-Madras, V Kamakoti, said that the technology would be one-of-its-kind at an institute campus anywhere in the world and would be on par with the test facility of the commercial entity Virgin Hyperloop One in the USA. The facility would be available in public and used for international hyperloop competitions. Avishkar Hyperloop is a 70-member team from the Centre for Innovation at the institute with students from across 11 academic disciplines.

Mahesh Panchagnula, the Institute's Dean for Corporate Relations, highlighted that the company would use its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to develop sustainable technology. Further, he added, "We are excited that LTTS has chosen this route".

Also Read: Making India Proud: IIT Madras Team To Compete At SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition In 2019

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Hyperloop Project 
IIT-Madras 
CSR Funds 
L&T 

Must Reads

High Cost Of Climate Change: Droughts Reduced India's GDP By 2 To 5%, Says UN Report
Lakadong Mission: Meghalaya Govt Gives Global Boost To State's Special Turmeric, Aims To Raise Productivity
Larsen And Toubro Turns Sponsor For IIT-Madras Team's Hyperloop Project
Smriti Irani Promises ISRO Visit For Amethi Girl Who Aspires To Become Scientist, Assures Help To Others
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X