Larsen And Toubro Turns Sponsor For IIT-Madras Team's Hyperloop Project

A team of students from the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras have confirmed that the arm of the multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) would be providing them with financial and technical support for the aspirational hyperloop project.

IIT'M's Team Avishkar is working on a hyperloop project which would feature a high-speed train commute in near-vacuum tubes at a speed of over 1,200 kilometres per hour. Therefore, L&T Technology Services would focus on rendering technological and financial support to the students.

Building World's Largest Hyperloop Project

With Avishkar, the engineering aspirants aim to build the world's largest hyperloop project and are hoping to complete the construction of a 500-metre hyperloop by the end of this year. The facility would be constructed on the Discovery campus, the satellite campus of IIT-Madras, located about 35 km away from the institute.

Moreover, several companies proposed building a hyperloop project across routes like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Chandigarh, Business Standard mentioned. Furthermore, the idea was first floated by Elon Musk.

L&T's CSR Funds To Be Used

The Director of IIT-Madras, V Kamakoti, said that the technology would be one-of-its-kind at an institute campus anywhere in the world and would be on par with the test facility of the commercial entity Virgin Hyperloop One in the USA. The facility would be available in public and used for international hyperloop competitions. Avishkar Hyperloop is a 70-member team from the Centre for Innovation at the institute with students from across 11 academic disciplines.

Mahesh Panchagnula, the Institute's Dean for Corporate Relations, highlighted that the company would use its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to develop sustainable technology. Further, he added, "We are excited that LTTS has chosen this route".

