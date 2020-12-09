'Shiksha Jyoti Campaign' To Provide Online Lessons For Girls Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

KEI Ltd (Krishna Electrical Industries), country's leading wire and cable manufacturing company, has come up with a program to provide digital education to girls as a part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Under the 'Shiksha Jyoti Campaign', the company has launched the 'Shiksha Jyoti Website' which is a dedicated platform to provide online classes to students from standard 5th to 12th. Reports have pointed out that over one lakh families have joined this campaign. The initiative would lend support to girls belonging to the less-advantaged families that would help bridge the digital divide and ensure that there are no hindrances in their education process.

Students, through the website, can also register themselves for the 'Study More Kit' which provides access to a bucket of educational services including accessories and data.

Commenting on the campaign, Archana Gupta, Director, KEI industries said: "We as a brand that is associated with lighting, our social commitment also resonates with lighting the lives of girl children who suffer the most in troubled times and corona pandemic is no exception. My inherent belief is in the fact that education is the main medium which will help the cause of girls in the country. Educating girls means educating the family."

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed millions into poverty, with many struggling to make ends meet. Education of over 154 crore students has been disrupted globally after the schools were shut down as a precautionary measure amid the on-going virus outbreak. As many as 20 million more secondary school-aged girls could be out of school globally, according to the Malala Fund, a non-profit organisation that promotes girls' education.

