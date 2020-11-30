Jindal Foundation Rolls Out 'Asha–The Hope' Initiative To Serve Over 4000 Children With Special Needs

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) Foundation, the steel giant's arm which is responsible for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, has launched an initiative to help and empower the specially-abled children.

With 'Asha–the Hope'-a flagship CSR programme, the foundation will empower and serve more than 4,900 children with special needs, particularly those who are in the formative age group, in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, Angul in Odisha and Patratu in Jharkhand, where the company has production facilities.

The initiative includes the provision of early intervention services such as Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy, Sensory Integration therapy, special education for children who are intellectually challenged and hearing impaired, Audiometry Speech therapy and other vocational skills required for them to face life in its full steam.

To help such students develop relevant skills, the foundation would also provide skill development training, music and dance classes. Additionally sports activities and community-based rehabilitation programmes would also be conducted to help people with special needs.

"Asha the Hope is one of our flagship programmes for empowering persons with special needs, particularly those who are in their formative age group. With therapeutic and rehabilitative services, the Centres at Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand have been mainstreaming more than 4900 children with special needs. Asha the Hope Centres are Lighthouses that kindle flames of Hope for these children.", Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Smt. Shallu Jindal, reported IndiaCSR.

Reports have also mentioned that the foundation would also provide artificial Limbs, assistive & adaptive devices and mobility aids to the specially-abled children and persons.

Also Read: 'Over 1.4 Crore Cashless Treatments Under Ayushman Bharat So Far': Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan