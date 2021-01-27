Jindal Steel And Power Launches Primary Eye Health Services For Truck Drivers

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) will provide primary eye health services for the truck drivers in its Angul integrated steel plant.

The programme was launched ahead of National Road Safety Month (January 18-February 17) by JSPL. The visionary behind this programme is the Chairman of JSPL Naveen Jindal, and it was inaugurated by the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal at Angul.

For implementing this, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sightsavers India, an organisation that has been continuously working towards protecting the Service Providers' eyesight, reported CSR News.

On occasion, Naveen Jindal said, "Truck Drivers play a pivotal role in the country's economic growth. They seamlessly contribute to country's holistic progress and prosperity. JSPL's CSR Initiative of Eye Health Check-up of Truck Drivers will not only ensure healthy eyesight of our entire driver brothers but also will be a well-meaning step to secure Road Safety."

Shallu Jindal said that they would be working with Sightsavers India to make the initiative a success.JSPL will be providing financial support for the initiative. She remarked that drivers are front line contributors for the equitable development of the country.

Through this initiative, they would not only provide primary and referral eye care services but also includes provision for providing required spectacles and awareness drive.

She also thanked Sightsavers India Team and Angul District Administration for collaborating with JSPL Foundation for this noble initiative.

As a partner, Sightsavers India will ensure that it would offer primary health service through a vision care centre that is equipped with necessary eye care equipment, devises and infrastructure.

A team of Optometrist, Community Health Worker and Ophthalmic Assistant will provide eye care services. All those truck drivers who are identified with refractive errors will be provided with spectacles and those who need more detailed check-up shall be referred to the hospitals.

In the next four months, the programme aims to cover 1500 truck drivers.

Head Of Corporate Fundraising o Sightsavers India, Jatin Tiwari, said that the company is delighted to partner with JSPL at providing eye care services to truck drivers.