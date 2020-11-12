ITI In Talks With Indian Companies To Provide Complete 4G, 5G Network Gears, Partnering With TCS, Tech Mahindra

The state-run electronics manufacturing firm, Indian Telecom Industries on Saturday announced that it is in discussion with Indian companies to provide end-to-end 4G and 5G network gears in the country. For this, it has decided to partner with TCS and Tech Mahindra.

ITI chairman and managing director R M Agarwal said that their company with its capabilities could go a step ahead in manufacturing eNodeB and 5G NR (new radio) products across various plants.

He informed that ITI is in talks with other Indian companies for providing network solutions across the country through the ecosystem of local technologies.

Agarwal further said that with ITI being the joint manufacturing partner could work with these tie-ups or as a provider of two streams of solutions for 4G upgradeable 5G.

Apart from this, the company is also planning to manufacture enterprise-grade routers, a segment that is primarily dominated by foreign companies. The step is taken to maintain a secured data transfer in the defence network as well as for the network of telecom service providers.

Agarwal said that the partnerships with these Indian companies and the products with Indian IPR would help to reduce dependency on import of Telecom equipment. Also, it will allow addressing the concerns in building a strategic network for defence communication.

The Defence Ministry has given the telecom major ASCON project worth ₹7,796 crores for the deployment of a strategic and secured communication network for the army. Besides this, it has also diversified into the development of medical electronics devices.

With the ongoing pandemic, ITI is manufacturing and supplying face shields, face masks, face mask vending and disposal machines, manual and automatic hand sanitising dispenser, etc. as a part of the government's effort in its fight against the pandemic.

The company informed that by partnering with Tech Mahindra, it aims to build local competence by synergising the offerings of both the entities in order to prepare a next-generation wireless network.

