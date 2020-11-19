Responsible Business

IREDA Hands Over Mobile Medical Van For Specially-Abled Children In Himachal Pradesh

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited has provided an air-conditioned mobile medical van in Himachal Pradesh for running the 'Therapy on Wheels Program' of Samphia Foundation.

The Logical Indian Crew
Himachal Pradesh   |   19 Nov 2020 8:07 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Indiacsr.in

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has provided an air-conditioned mobile medical van in Himachal Pradesh for running the 'Therapy on Wheels Program' of Samphia Foundation. The foundation which is situated in Kullu serves specially-abled children and has come forward with several initiatives for their welfare.

The Chief Managing Director of IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das, handed over the ambulance to the officials of the Samphia Foundation in the presence of other senior officials at the Corporate office of IREDA.

He also highlighted that the therapy- centre-on-wheels is a setup that will provide various kinds of therapy such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy to children with disabilities.

The Mobile Therapy Unit (MTU) will also play an active role in spreading awareness and information about the importance of providing therapy to specially-abled children. For doing this, an in-built projector will be used that will allow educating the local residents on the importance of early detection and intervention of disabilities.

The Mobile Medical Van that is provided by IREDA to the foundation will help to meet the needs of specially-abled children in the valley by reaching them in remote interior areas. The bus will allow the members of the foundation to travel and reach lesser accessible areas in Kullu and event the neighbouring districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

