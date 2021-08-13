India Has Nearly 60 Unicorns, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modii called on the corporate sector to boost investments. He said that the private sector could take advantage of a raft of laws by the government in critical areas ranging from taxation to the recent labour laws. He began the virtual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry on Wednesday, August 11, by thanking industry leaders for contributing to the country's growth during the testing time of the pandemic and taking several measures to mitigate the crisis.

Appreciated Industry Leaders

The Times Now quoted Prime Minister as saying, "During such a massive pandemic, we're witnessing the strengthening of Indian government and industry. All of you have been major players in the growth story." He appreciated the industry for providing every possible support to the government in times of need. He advised the industries to fully utilise the self-belief and growth environment currently present in the country.





आज भारत के युवा जब मैदान में उतरते हैं, तो उनमें वो हिचक नहीं होती।



वो मेहनत करना चाहते हैं, वो रिस्क लेना चाहते हैं, वो नतीजे लाना चाहते हैं।



Yes, We belong to this place- ये भाव आज हम अपने युवाओं में देख रहे हैं।



इसी प्रकार का आत्मविश्वास आज भारत के Startups में है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2021





A Record FDI



The Prime Minister also mentioned that India's unicorns are becoming its global identity now. He said that there were 60 unicorns in the country now, and 21 out of them have recently become unicorns. Unicorns in social commerce and health technology are testimonials of the growing global confidence in India's startups. The government-led reforms have made it possible to achieve a record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In the annual meeting, he said that India was now ready and committed to the growing world. There was a time, the PM said when we were apprehensive of foreign investments. "Today we are welcoming all types of investments," he said. India's rank is also rising in the ease of doing a business index. Several industry leaders from all the sectors attended the meeting. Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge Ltd, Uday Kotak, MD, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Sons CEO Natarajan Chandrasekaran were some of the shining leaders who spoke at the event. Kalyani said that the PLI schemes introduced in 13 sectors had established new milestones for Indian manufacturing.

