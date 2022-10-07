India Gate Foods Enters Metaverse This Festive Season To Preserve Traditional Art Forms

Basmati Rice brand India Gate Foods has taken up the baton to preserve the dying art forms of India that have existed for ages and defined India's rich art heritage but are unfortunately losing their existence with the onset of a new age.



India Gate Foods has embarked on this journey with the marriage of art and technology. The brand is digitizing these art pieces on Blockchain technology as tradable NFTs. It has launched the NFT legacy gallery to rediscover and commemorate India's lost art forms to its real patrons. This unique initiative supports the artists as NFT sale proceeds go to them directly and also effectively connect with the next-generation consumers for the brand.

The brand has begun this journey by presenting a heartwarming story produced by Ice Media Labs Analytics , featuring a West Bengal-based Chaal-Chitra or rice artist Madan Bhowmik . The film has already garnered over 6 million views and is still counting. Known for creating sagas on one piece of rice grain - be it human evolution, the fall of the Roman empire, slaying on Mahishasura, or others, Bhowmik sees limitless possibilities in one single rice grain. However, there is no regular income, laurels, and any takers for Chaal-Chitra in this age & era.

Explore the Rice-art NFT collection: https://www.indiagatefoods.com/chaal-chitra/

India Gate Foods is closely working with Blockchain App Factory to digitally transform the art forms to tradable NFTs that will be available in the Blockchain market - Opensea for sale. With this new revolutionary initiative from the brand, artists like Bhowmik have a hope to find more patrons for their art.

Speaking on the initiative, Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India, says, "India Gate Foods has always worked towards preserving and enriching the culture and legacy of India. This time our focus is on preserving the dying art forms of India that have defined India's rich heritage for the longest time. We are introducing India Gate NFT Legacy Gallery, a first-of-its-kind technological revolution to give unsung Indian artists a global platform to showcase and sell their artworks as NFTs. It's going to be a sustained effort, and Chaal-Chitra is the first chapter in this saga with Madan Bhowmik as our first art protagonist. I think the vast Indian artistic heritage needs this boost, and we are here to provide it."

https://opensea.io/collection/indiagate-chaalchitra

Debojit Saha, Founder & CEO of Ice Media Labs & Analytics, said, "It is an extremely difficult form of art as the size of the canvas is small and needs extreme precision from the artists. The film narrates the undefying zeal of Madan Bhowmik, who has been practising this art form for the last 30 years without worrying about what people think about it. Bhowmik is an inspiration to everyone, and we wanted to bring his story to the world."

As the digital world transitions into AI-based Web 3.0, NFTs are laying the building blocks for the assets and economics of communities. It has emerged as a popular medium among artists to showcase and trade their memorable work to takers across the world.

India Gate Foods intends to make this initiative bigger by bringing multiple art forms from all over the country to their NFT Legacy gallery. It will facilitate their digital transformation and trading, the proceeds of which will be given to the respective artists. This will be a huge support to these artists. The brand urges people to come forward and support these artists so that these unique art forms can be preserved.

Moving the needle from storytelling to action, India Gate Foods has lifted the festive spirit for Madan and many others.