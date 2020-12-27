Responsible Business

TATA Group, Skill Ministry Launch First Batch Of Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai

The students are being trained through a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Tata-Indian Institute of Skills to provide industry-relevant skills to the youth.

27 Dec 2020
Tata-Indian Institute of Skills, Mumbai on Friday, December 25, initiated the first session to train students under Centre's Skill India programme.

The training is being conducted through a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the institute. Courses in factory automation and digital manufacturing, ranging from one to four weeks, have been commenced.
The institute will also offer scholarships to the first 100 students and attractive fee options during this initial launch phase. An early bird scholarship scheme of 75 per cent has also been announced for the first 100 students or trainees.
"The primary goal behind setting up the institute is to create industry-ready workforce as per the evolving demands of the national and global markets," an official statement stated.
The statement further added that the institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas including defence, oil and gas, aerospace and other emerging businesses to make the individuals job-ready.
"With an aim to provide high-quality technical and vocational learning across various sectors, the foundation for state-of-the-art infrastructure was laid last year and today with the launch of its first set of courses at IIS Mumbai.
Following the footsteps of other prominent centres of education in the country, IIS Mumbai will be instrumental in imparting world-class training to help build a future-ready workforce," said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Girish Krishnamurthy, Director, Tata IIS, said that the collaboration was a key development in the country's journey to provide industry-relevant skill and to make the job-seekers ready for employment.

