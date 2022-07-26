Ambulance In 15 Mins? This Hyderabad Startup Aims To Transform Indian Healthcare, Save Lives During Emergencies

While waiting for an ambulance, people usually don't expect it to arrive on time. Especially in an emergency situation, and they have grown accustomed to that broken system.

In a report published in 2020 by the AIIMS, the terrible situation of emergency and injury care in India is described. It claims that 98.5 % of ambulances transport dead people, as they are late in reaching the spot. A Hyderabad-based startup named Stanplus now claims to solve this problem.

StanPlus-India's largest medical emergency response service, aims to provide ambulance service to patients in under 15 minutes. It is equipped with advanced medical tools, highly trained paramedics, and an efficient response team that consistently meets a quick response time while providing essential services like Triaging and vital sharing. The emergency service startup is trying to achieve this feat by next year.



The startup was founded by Prabhdeep Singh, who, throughout his life, not only recognised the flawed aspects of the healthcare industry, but also developed a model that solves for both patients and hospitals during the time of emergencies.



StanPlus works 24/7 to solve the emergency response using technology and trained personnel. It is backed by a multi-city fleet of over 3000 ambulances with top-of-the-line equipment for critical and non-critical care and envisions to solve the classic 3As of Indian healthcare that is, awareness, affordability, and access.

The company constantly looks for ways to strengthen the Indian Emergency Response Infrastructure. With the aid of technology, trained paramedics and a multi-city fleet of ambulances, it hopes to organise India's emergency medical response (EMR) to extend assistance to critical and non-critical care.

Reaches Patients Within 15 Minutes

"We prioritise efficiency and respond to calls in six seconds, and after moving forward with triaging and vital sharing, we try to reach patients within 15 minutes," Prabhdeep Singh, founder and CEO of StanPlus, told The Logical Indian.

In an emergency, Prabhdeep said the golden hour is crucial when saving lives. But in India, the majority of hospitals are in the management of their own ambulance fleets. These fleets are managed and directed by the reception area and are not overseen by a separate organisation or division. This results in the loss of several crucial within minutes in simply dispatching the ambulances.



"Whereas when we partner with hospitals and a patient phones the hospital, we respond to the query within six seconds and try to understand if it is an emergency or not. In case of emergencies, we dispatch an equipped ambulance with trained paramedics in less than three minutes," Singh said.

"Our responders in the time that the ambulance reaches the patient, try to comprehend the situation, which we refer to as 'triaging and vital sharing'," he added while talking with The Logical Indian.



Additionally, by stabilising the situation by the time patients arrive at the hospital with adequate paramedical infrastructure, the risk of the situation getting worse is minimised and the chances of saving lives increase.

Partnered With Over 50 Hospitals

Till date, StanPlus has partnered with over 50 hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Coimbatore, and Kochi, amongst others, to manage their medical response systems, and patient transportation needs and are looking for expansion in more Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to serve rapidly in times of crisis.



In addition, it has accomplished a significant presence in both metros and non-metros in cities, namely Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Ahmedabad, and is planning to expand to 15 more cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore, Kochi and Coimbatore by the end of 2022.



Singh said his company's goal is to transform Indian healthcare into a model similar to 911.



"We want to work with event planners who frequently plan large-scale gatherings to triage patients quickly and send them to hospitals without wasting any time," he said.



The startup also aims to partner with corporations and organisations to ensure their medical emergency response for employee safety, including both white-collar and blue-collar workers, using AI-integrated technology.

Also Read: This US-Based NGO Run By Indian Teenager Addresses People's Social, Emotional Needs By Using Art As Medium



