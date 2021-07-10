When millions of people lost their jobs, and many small businesses were compelled to shut down due to the COVID induced lockdown, a youth from the Kashmir valley made sure to start his venture and involve more youth in it.

Since the pandemic, Kashmiri youth have indulged themselves more in sports activities, horse-riding being one of them. To fulfil the passion of horse-riding among the young generation, Ali Abbas has come up with his riding school in central Kashmir's Budgam district.



Located in the picturesque valley, the school known as 'Fazlullah Farms' imparts professional training to riders keen to learn horse riding. The young enthusiasts are taught 'equestrianism', for which the trainers have also been made available.



Ali says he has been fond of horses since his childhood. Roughly a half an hour drive from the capital city Srinagar, he and his father started this venture collectively.



"I used to ride my horse on the streets, many youngsters expressed their desire which made me think about it," Ali says.

Kai Tribe

He says whenever he, along with his friends, used to ride down the streets of Srinagar, people would usually call them the 'Kai Tribe'-from the popular historical Turkish series 'Dirilis Ertugrul'.



His school has various breeds of horses, including Stallion, also known as Rajasthani Marwari — a rare breed of horse from the Marwar (or Jodhpur) region of Rajasthan, which was used by the warriors of Marwar and Mewar regions. Also, the centre has a Sindhi horse which is also a unique breed among the horses.



The 34-year-old owner of the royal stud farm buys his horses from the Punjab region. He also sells these horses in the interest of buyers and plans to rear the animals too.



"Buying animals from the other regions is not feasible every time. So I am planning to breed them here and sell them later," Ali said.



Apart from giving training, Ali also believes that horse riding improves human health and keeps one stress-free.

