Uttarakhand: Honeywell, SEEDS Repair 15 Govt Schools In Dehradun, Haridwar

As part of the 'Honeywell Safe Schools' program, a leading technology company, Honeywell, and a not-for-profit organisation, Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), restored and repaired 15 state government schools in Dehradun and Hardiwar, before handing them over to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The Honeywell Safe Schools is a part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts through which it wants to create an impact in the education sector.

While the ongoing regular classes have been affected amid the pandemic, Honeywell and SEEDS focused on bettering school infrastructure making it safer for students and teachers when they eventually return. ​

For carrying on the restoration of government school buildings, SEEDS engaged architects and engineers to strengthen the structure of the buildings through repairs, retrofits and refurbishments.

For creating a learning environment that is informative, engaging, comfortable, and disabled-friendly, the opinion of experts was also sought.

The renovation efforts that took place focused on creating an environment that not only promotes learning but also brings together the community at large.

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat appreciated the efforts of Honeywell and SEEDS for taking up this responsibility through which a safer environment could be created for students as well as teachers.

Dr Manu Gupta, Co-Founder of SEEDS, said that through the Honeywell Safe Schools program, they plan to create conducive school environments that will encourage students to explore more, empowering them to become the change agents of tomorrow.

The Honeywell Safe Schools program adheres all the important guidelines such as the National School Safety Policy (NSSP) Guidelines, 2016, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines, and the ASEAN School Safety Initiative.

Following the standard frameworks ensures maintaining school safety and the importance of building a safe environment for children.

The Honeywell Safe Schools program was started in Delhi in 2017. Till now, with this initiative, it has already trained more than 69,000 students, 48,000 parents, and 4,500 teachers in 155 schools across Delhi and Uttarakhand.

