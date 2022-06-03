Way Towards Sustainability! Himalaya Commits To Plant 1 Million Trees Across India By 2023

As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve biodiversity, Himalaya Wellness Company, one of India's leading wellness brands, plans to plant one million trees across the country by 2023.

Himalaya has partnered with the Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation (SEBC) to plant an additional 1,00,000 saplings of indigenous trees in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Through this initiative, the company aims to preserve and maintain the biodiversity-rich forests of these regions.



These 1,00,000 saplings are in addition to the 8,00,000 planted over a decade, with over 89 tree species, including rare-endangered-threatened species. Besides bringing back the lost flora and fauna and setting up the ecological balance, the afforestation program will help improve soil moisture locally over a period, according to India CSR.

Creating Awareness Among Local Community

The company said that its continued collaboration with SEBC reinforces Himalaya's commitment to preserving the ecosystem and leading the mission toward a greener planet. This initiative also creates awareness among the local community about the landscape and provides them with livelihood opportunities. Some native saplings include Ashoka, Bamboo, Fig, Neem, Guggulu, Meshwak, Moringa and Peepal.



"At the core of Himalaya is the belief to Care for Earth – the passion for preserving and protecting the environment. We feel that investing in sustainable practices is necessary. We aim to plant one million trees across India by 2023," said KG Umesh, Director of Human Resources, Himalaya Wellness Company.



"We have been working towards this goal from 2012 through multiple biodiversity-related programs. There is significant scope for the intervention in tree planting and biodiversity conservation, and such partnerships in this regard play an important role," Umesh added.

Building Greener & Sustainable Tomorrow

"Our continued partnership with Himalaya is proof that the brand and SEBC share a similar vision of building a greener and sustainable tomorrow. Besides maintaining the green cover, this social forestry project also ensures that local communities gain the required benefits," said Dr Shrinath Kavade, President, SEBC.



The Western Ghats, known as one of the world's eight biodiversity hotspots, house over 1,500 endemic species of flowering plants and nearly 500 unique species of fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals. However, the Ghats have shrunk by 25 per cent in the past few years, which is a significant concern.



Himalaya has addressed the need to safeguard biodiversity through its tree-planting initiative with the help of NGOs and universities.

