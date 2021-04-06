Karnataka: HAL Donates CT-Scan Machine To Bengaluru Govt Hospital; Can Diagnose COVID-19

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday, April 5, donated a 32 Slice Computed Tomography (CT) scan machine costing Rs 1.76 crore to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute (SABVMC&RI) in Bengaluru.

The device is useful in diagnosing patients including those suffering from COVID-19, according to R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, reported The NewsMinute.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between HAL- the Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence company and the hospital which is under the Karnataka state government.

Venkateswara Rao from HAL and the dean of the medical institute, Dr Manoj Kumar, both were present while signing the memorandum.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary to Government from the Department of Horticulture and Sericulture, pointed out that HAL's contribution is a noble gesture that will improve the quality of medical services imparted by the hospital.



A computerized tomography scan (CT or CAT scan) uses computers and rotating X-ray machines to create cross-sectional images of the body. These images provide more detailed information than normal X-ray images. Some experts also argue that CT scans can diagnose COVID-19 by scanning the chest.

This donation by HAL comes at the time when the state is witnessing the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday in India.

Karnataka has reported 5279 cases on Monday, with 3728 cases in Bengaluru alone.

