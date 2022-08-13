A Film By Godrej Group That Celebrates Indian Independence With #SoundsOfMakingIndia

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, it has shown stellar growth while emerging as a robust and self-sufficient nation with immense potential and opportunities. It all started with the Swadeshi movement, an evolution to self-sufficiency during the Indian Independence movement that resulted in the development of Indian Nationalism. The idea of self-reliance is something that makes India truly independent. One such organisation that has built its foundation on self-reliance for 125 years is the Godrej Group.



The Godrej Group has been an integral part of our nation's progress. Attaining long years of Independence, Godrej , through its film, allows consumers to listen to the heartbeats of progress, #SoundsOfMakingIndia that truly make India. It touches upon the organisation's journey of contributing toward self-reliance. They are also bringing together their passion and purpose to make a difference through their Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India.

Commenting on the film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, said, "At Godrej, we are extremely proud of being an intrinsic part of our country's progress and journey over the last 75 years. The film #SoundsofMakingIndia captures the sounds representing our Group as a whole and strings them together into one of our most popular and relevant patriotic songs, 'Sare Jahan Se Accha'. It encourages each one of us to believe in this power of progress and contribute to the journey ahead as we celebrate 75 years of Independence."



Anu Joseph, Co-founder and Creative Vice Chairman, Creativeland Asia, added, "Godrej Group's history is inextricably linked to India's journey towards self-reliance and Independence. This film is a celebration of all the things - both big and small, that Godrej has been making for India while helping make India."

There is a need for all to be a part of India's progress and add value to it, keeping it intact for future generations. The Logical Indian lauds the steps taken by Godrej Group in building and contributing to India's future and shaping its growth story throughout these years.