Future Generali India Insurance Partners With 'Room To Read' To Educate Underprivileged Kids

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has partnered with 'Room to Read', an NGO that helps underprivileged children to improve literacy and inculcate the habit of reading. Through this partnership, the company plans to set up libraries and donate books to underprivileged children.

Taking a step for its responsibility towards community development, FGII will utilise its uniquely designed annual report to raise funds for the NGO backed schools.

For participating in this genuine cause, one can easily contribute by ordering books on Amazon and Flipkart, the major e-commerce platforms.

The amount which will be contributed by an individual would be transferred to the NGO partner. Apart from this, Future Generali India Insurance has pledged to match the amount 'Rupee for a Rupee' with the objective of doubling the impact of the initiative.

MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance, Anup Rau, said that the company had been known for its innovative products and empathetic approach.

On behalf of the company, Rau said that they wanted to thank people who have stepped up during these difficult times and delivered excellent results on various fronts. He appreciated the dedication and hard work of people working on the frontline and remarked that they deserve a superhero status.

Rau further added that they are hopeful that even though in a small way, they would be able to add value to the lives of underprivileged children.

