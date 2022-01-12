Workplace Inclusion! Online Furniture Selling Company Plans To Hire Over 200 Specially-Abled Employees

All section
Caste discrimination
Responsible Business

Rajasthan,  12 Jan 2022

Saraf Furniture will hire specially-abled individuals for its off-field work activities this year. It includes after-sale services, quality checks, tele-calling, designing and content writing.

In a significant move, Saraf Furniture, India's online furniture seller, has announced that it will hire over 200 specially-abled individuals for its off-field work activities this year. It includes after-sale services, quality checks, tele-calling, designing and content writing.

The company will ensure that the new employees are comfortable and is making policies to smooth out the hiring process. Necessary infrastructure changes will include the construction of washrooms and ramps. According to India CSR, specific sitting area changes are to be initiated to make the new employees comfortable.

The company stated that it would use various social media platforms, including LinkedIn, to find such persons. Offline applications will also be accepted.

Equality At Workplace

"As a business platform, we must promote equality at the workplace. We must emphasise the skills required for working. We thought of this initiative to expand in the past, but now with things lining up, we have created a base, and the production units are ready to ensure increased production capacities. We wish to serve our customers to the best of our abilities," said Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO- Saraf Furniture.

Saraf Furniture is based in Rajasthan's small-town Sardarshahar. They run their operations near the town to provide a livelihood to the local people.

The solid wood furniture player is also planning to invest approximately Rs 10 crores to expand its existing product portfolio. A leading manufacturer of Sheesham wood furniture, Saraf Furniture will focus on its products range of home decor and furnishings in the current investment. Major categories will include lightning, accessories, rugs and carpets. The new products to be included will also be manufactured in their headquartered town.

Currently, Saraf furniture has over 1,500 employees, of which over 30 are specially-abled.

Also Read: As Light As Air! Telangana Weaver Makes Saree That Fits In Matchbox

X
X