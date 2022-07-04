'One Stop Solution For All Legal Queries': Here's How This Tech-Driven Startup Is Solving Legal Problems Virtually

LegalTech startup Vakilsearch is a platform to solve individuals' and businesses' legal and professional needs. With a team of potential individuals, CEO and Founder Hrishikesh Datar aims to provide services at standardized prices. The range of services that Vakilsearch offers includes incorporation, government registrations, property agreements, and tax filings.



During his days at National Law School, Founder Hrishikesh Datar came up with the idea to start a search engine for legal professionals. The tech-enabled platform Vakilsearch came into existence in 2014 with an aim to simplify various processes while starting a business. The company features the youngest team in India, with over 500 employees.

Founder and CEO Hrishikesh Datar, said, "Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and individuals in India have struggled to get reliable and affordable legal, tax, and compliance assistance. Going digital is the most reliable and affordable way to bring these services to people in a high-quality manner."

Growth & Expansion

The legal tech startup received funding of $10 Mn from InCorp to accelerate its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) initiatives. The InCorp India CEO, Manish Modi, said, "With this investment, we will leverage the strengths of Vakilsearch and accelerate our AI and ML initiatives. Vakilsearch will increase the depth of its service offerings by augmenting the technical capabilities and global best practices of InCorp India."

Hrishikesh Datar while emphasising AI and ML initiatives, said, "We intend to leverage both AI and ML because that will further help improve consistency and quality without the need to increase costs, which is a benefit we will be able to pass on to the consumer."

In India, there has always been a complicated and tiring process for businesses and individuals to meet their legal and professional needs. Vakilsearch came to existence to simplify the complications with a mission of providing a 'one-stop solution.' In 2018, the startup introduced new services and gained 1.5 lakh customers across India, and got recognised by Forbes.

The company has catered to over five lakh clients and small businesses. Vakilsearch has claimed that they incorporate around 7 per cent of the total companies incorporated in India and file almost 5 per cent of the total filed trademarks in the country. The company said, "Vakilsearch is a one-stop solution for people wanting to get off the ground with their businesses. We not only help in the incorporation process but also help in the compliances that a company needs after that."

