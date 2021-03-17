Karnataka Govt Offers 18-Month Unique Fellowships For Corporate Executives To Work With Civil Servants

The/Nudge Foundation in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka has announced applications for a unique fellowship that is aimed at executives and leaders from diverse fields to work. Through the fellowship, the corporate executives will get an opportunity to work with Principal Secretaries in the state government.

This joint initiative, which is called The Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF), will augment the capacity of senior civil servants as they will work with a dedicated Fellow.



The Fellow will bring strategic insight, entrepreneurial drive, and capability to execute solutions for critical problems in the public sector.



Addressing a meeting for the Indian Administrative Fellowship, P.Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka said, "The Govt of Karnataka plans to implement multiple high-impact program initiatives over the next two years, to not just warrant our ascend in the SDG(Sustainable Development Goals) rankings but have Karnataka on the forefront of the SDG leadership board. I invite spirited professionals who can strategize and execute large scale state-wise projects to help us realize our vision."



"Public-private partnerships are the need of the hour. Individuals can have a disproportionate impact by contributing their skills and knowledge to the design and implementation of government programs. Governments too, have opened doors to welcome motivated and socially conscious citizens to work on initiatives for the public good," Sudha Srinivasan, CEO at The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation said.



The applications for the fellowship are open for interested candidates till March 21, 2021. The selected fellows will be paired with senior civil servants (rank Secretary and above) for a period of 18 months. The IAF plans to kick off its inaugural cohort in April.

They will design and implement programs in various fields of social relevance such as health, skill development and entrepreneurship, rural development, education, regional development boards and others.

The selected fellows will be trained by leading academies for public service and supported by a dedicated team as well as The/Nudge's network of experts and advisors, including former bureaucrats and industry experts.

The/Nudge has also planned to launch similar fellowships in collaboration with state governments across the country in the upcoming months.

