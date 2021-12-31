All section
Caste discrimination
Fairwork India Ratings 2021: Flipkart Tops List, Ride-Sharing Apps Perform Poorly

Responsible Business
Writer: Shweta Singh

Fairwork India Ratings 2021: Flipkart Tops List, Ride-Sharing Apps Perform Poorly

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  31 Dec 2021 6:06 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

The report ranks internet economy companies based on the employee working conditions. The second and the third positions were bagged by Urban Company and BigBasket respectively,

Flipkart has emerged as the leading organisation in the Fairwork India Ratings 2021 Report. The report ranks internet economy companies based on the employee working conditions.

The second and the third position were bagged by Urban Company and BigBasket respectively, as per Business Standard.

Ride-sharing companies such as Ola, Uber, and logistics firm Porter ranked at the bottom of the list with zero scores each.

Assessment Of 11 Firms

The ranking was prepared by combining desk research, worker interviews, and evidence provided by the platforms. It assessed as many as 11 platforms including Amazon, BigBasket, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, PharmEasy, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, and Zomato.

Flipkart stood at the top with 7 points this year, while Urban Company scored 5. Food delivery giant Swiggy scored four, and its rival Zomato got 3 points. E-commerce companies Amazon, Dunzo, and Pharmeasy scored 1 point each.

Working Condition Of App-Based Gig Workers

The Fairwork India Team was spearheaded by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP), International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), in association with Oxford University, presents the Fairwork India Ratings 2021: Labour Standards in the Platform Economy report.

In its third year of assessment, the list examined 11 platforms from service domains such as domestic and personal care services, logistics, food delivery, e-pharmacy, and transportation.

5 Principles Of Assessment

Fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation are the five points on the basis of which the companies are ranked.

The process evaluates and awards a basic and an advanced point to a platform for each principle. Thus, a platform can earn a maximum of 10 points.

"We hope that platforms, workers, regulators, and consumers, will use the Fairwork framework and ratings to imagine, and realise, a fairer platform economy in India," said Professors Balaji Parthasarathy and Janaki Srinivasan, the principal investigators of the team, reported BS.

Issue Of 'Fair Pay'

One of the principles for this year's Fairwork India Ratings 2021 Report was 'fair pay'. The study reported a decline in take-home earnings of workers across platforms as increases in work-related costs (such as fuel costs and platform commissions) during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced a long-term decline in the incomes of gig workers due to decreases in rate cards and incentives.

However, in consultation with the Fairwork project, three platforms have committed to ensuring minimum wage after accounting for work-related costs for all their gig workers.

Also Read; Big Relief!Jharkhand Slashes Petrol Price By Rupees 25 For Two-Wheelers

