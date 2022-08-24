Pushing Budding Entrepreneurs: How This Venture's Unique Approach Aims To Revolutionise Capital Space In India?

India is home to several budding entrepreneurs who have created over 100 unicorns with a total valuation of $338.50 Bn. The years 2021, 2020, and 2019 saw the maximum number of Indian unicorns, with 44, 11, and 7 unicorns coming each year, respectively.



However, several startups close down their operation either due to operation failure or lack of investment. Many passionate entrepreneurs face challenges in reaching appropriate funding sources for their businesses.

Eximius Ventures, an Indian micro venture fund based out of Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, came into existence to tackle the prevalent issue. It invests in high-growth startups driving their market with technological innovation and promoting the Indian economy.

Addressing Funding & Accessibility Gaps

The fund primarily focuses on addressing funding and accessibility gaps faced by startups. It extends its support beyond capital to offer unconditional network access, expert guidance, help with future fundraising, and more.

The Founder and Managing Director of Eximius Ventures, Pearl Agarwal, said, "Eximius is to help early-stage Founders dedicate their time where it's needed the most by removing the biggest thorn in the flesh: cumbersome fundraising processes."

Being the Founder and Managing Editor of a micro venture fund, she also invests through her Founders' Fund. She has backed 15 startups, including Trell, GroMo, Infeedo, BluSmart, Exprs, Redwing Labs, FWD, Nexweave, Chisos, CrowdPad, Mingout, etc.

The micro venture fund also aims to challenge the status quo and do things differently. While sharing the date with The Logical Indian, the company mentioned that through their Fund I, they have invested in 8 impactful startups, which include Eka.Care, Jar (raised from Tiger Global), Fego, Flux, iTribe, Oyela, Kala Gato, and Zorro.

Supporting Young Entrepreneurs

As ecosystem enablers, they also run The Gaming Lounge (a first-of-its-kind syndicate focused only on gaming companies through which they have invested in Esports XO) and a Student Venture Partner program with partners across IITK, IITB, and IITD for scouting student-founded companies.

The micro venture fund is passionate about supporting the youth and young entrepreneurs in the country. About 70 per cent of their portfolio founders are under 35 years of age. As a fund, they focus on sectors like fintech, health tech, gaming, Web3, and crypto.

Also Read: Collective Action Of Schools, Teachers, Parents: Know How This NGO Is Leveraging Early Childhood Education