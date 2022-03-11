Delivering Equality! Delhi-Based Startup Becomes India's First All-Women Logistics Company

India has witnessed a sudden boom in e-commerce companies. Catering to our daily needs, such initiatives are paving the way for a modern and effortless future. An integral part of the process is the logistics, handled at an extensive scale. Several platforms hire such companies to fulfil their delivery criterion. Declared an essential service during COVID-19, the personnel is majorly male-dominated, with no women working in this sector.

Over the years, the gender balance in the global workforce has improved, and increasing women's participation in traditional and non-traditional professions is a sign of an empowered future. Similarly, many logistics companies hire women in their workforce by training them and raising awareness about the job. An example of this is a startup called 'Even Cargo' in New Delhi. Founded in 2016, it is India's first all-women logistics company based out of New Delhi.

Equal Opportunities For Women

Not many can imagine young women riding on a scooter to make deliveries around the city when it comes to logistics. Therefore, the startup wants to quash the stereotype and give women the power and skills to pursue non-traditional professions. For Even Cargo's founder and CEO, Yogesh Kumar, the aim is to increase women's participation in India's labour workforce.

To do that, Kumar and his team dabbled into various ideas. One of which was an all-women taxi service, but it was unsuccessful. They kept at it until they decided to introduce women to the e-commerce delivery services, leading to the inception of 'Even Cargo.' "With the name, we wanted to even out the differences which exist when it comes to access to opportunities. That's how we came up with the name," Yogesh Kumar tells The Logical Indian.

Ensuring Safety And Security

India has a long way to go regarding public safety for women. Even today, many hesitate to send their daughters away from home for work. Therefore, it was a daunting task for Even Cargo to convince them to join the logistics services.

Kumar explains, further to The Logical Indian, "It was super difficult. A group of volunteers went to speak to the women coming from low-income backgrounds. Our target group was a community in South Delhi where the team informed the people about our work in a door-to-door campaign. There was resistance as many stated that this is not a girl's job."

Not only that, the unfortunate mindset demotivated women to become delivery girl. Despite it being an uphill task, Even Cargo managed to get some onboard. Starting with just two, the team now has 150 girls who run the delivery services for major e-commerce companies. To ensure safety, women are given self-defence training by Delhi Police.

Aware of their additional responsibilities, Even Cargo has made the system accessible and inclusive. By setting up convenient timings, the working hours for delivery women are 7 am to 3 pm and 9 am to 5 pm. With such timings, the company wants to make the experience a fulfilling and rewarding one, where the women are not overworked.

Response From Customers

The women employed by Even Cargo go through a week-long training session before hitting the road. They are trained in the logistics sector, from two-wheelers driving around the city to necessary employability and communication skills. After training, they are sent to various e-commerce platforms as delivery professionals. The hands-on experience helps the women understand the ecosystem better than just the theoretical aspect.

Till now, Even Cargo has been successful in making the Indian workspace more gender-inclusive. One of the reasons behind it is the positive response from the customers themselves. "The women are receiving a lot of support, especially moral support from the customers. For example, we worked for a lingerie company where the customers preferred delivery women to give their orders, which was a big plus for us," Yogesh Kumar continued his conversation.

Thanks to the startup, several e-commerce companies are diversifying their services by hiring delivery women for their work. "Our idea was to prove through data and anecdotes that women can be as good, even better, delivery partners than their male counterparts. We have been able to establish that. An industry that did not employ women in 2016 is now demanding them in their workforce," Kumar states, adding further that he is content with the work Even Cargo has done as it has worked towards bridging the gender gap in the Indian workforce.

