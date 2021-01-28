Madhya Pradesh: Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala Empowers One Lakh Women Via Digital English Classes

Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala announced that it has successfully empowered over one lakh teachers in Madhya Pradesh, through its first digital initiative that helps government school teachers improve their English literacy levels.

The main objective of this teacher empowerment programme is to enhance their English proficiency so that they can help students acquire better higher-education opportunities, improve life-long earning potential, and access to a wider world.



To accomplish this, Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala has partnered with Government of Madhya Pradesh along with an NGO named LeapForWord, that has been working towards upskilling teachers in English with the help of technology.

For training the teachers, the programme makes use of apps including YouTube and WhatsApp to provide content in a highly structured form to teachers in the state.

As COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to adopt virtual teaching practices, it has been a challenge for many teachers who are not skilled enough to use the latest technology.

This programme is helping them not just to get trained but also teach effectively. As part of the training, teachers are also provided with digital-ready aids and self-learning materials through WhatsApp.



Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said that Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala has always believed that education is the core foundation for our country's growth.

On behalf of the company, he further added that they have been committed to improving education outcomes and these teachers have been instrumental in helping them achieve their vision.

Further, he said that they are hoping to bring more teachers on board who can join in their efforts to harness the power of education and thereby drive positive change in the lives of their students.



Under Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala initiative, various programmes such as IVR-based Spoken English program, App-based Virtual School and WhatsApp based Teacher Empowerment Program are being actively conducted to further the cause of children's education.

Most of these programmes are technologically enabled so that they can be implemented across Hindi speaking states in the country.

Despite obstacles during the nation-wide lockdown, Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala launched the Padhai Pe Lockdown Nahi campaign, which ensured that students could keep learning English safely at home.

Also Read: Gurugram: PepsiCo India Provides Hygiene Kits To Sanitation Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic