Snacks Brand DFM Foods Launches Program To Improve Child Nutrition

DFM Foods, a leading snack foods brand engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and marketing of packaged foods, has launched a program to work towards improving the nutritional status of children in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and Lucknow.

Health and nutrition have become the two inevitable aspects of life, especially during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The program aims to cover children between the age group of 6 and 14 years who are residing in urban settlements or slums of West Delhi, Noida and Lucknow.

According to IndiaCSR, during the launch of the initiative, the company stated that a number of sensitisation programmes on the importance of health and nutrition would be conducted for the less-advantaged community.

The program is reportedly being implemented by MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child. The NGO has been working towards creating awareness on factors impacting maternal and child health.

"We believe through this project, the community will be sensitized on the importance of health & nutrition," said Lagan Shastri, MD & CEO of DFM Foods.

"This project will also witness a positive behavioural shift from the existing unhygienic Water, Sanitation and Hygiene habits thereby improving their nutritional habits as well," he added.

Kajal Debnath, Chief Regulatory Officer at DFM Foods, stated that through its CSR commitment, the organisation was fulfilling its duties that would ensure a better and healthy society.

Certain important measures like improving education among women, encouraging a diversified diet and providing easier access to healthcare have been cited to aid the country in achieving nutrition security by 2030, according to a report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

"Mother's education, particularly higher education, and wealth index show a strong association with malnutrition indicators," the report noted.

