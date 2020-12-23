Odisha: Tata Steel Foundation Inaugurates Community Centre In Mahadevnasa Village

Tata Steel Foundation constructed a new community centre dedicated to the residents of Mahadevnasa village under Deojhar Gram Panchayat in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The community centre in the remotely situated village was jointly inaugurated by Ram Prakash Mali, Chief, Noamundi (OMQ Division), Tata Steel, Mangal Munda, Sarpanch, Deojhar Gram Panchayat and Judhister Palei, Panchayat Samiti Member, Joda block.

While speaking at the inauguration, Ram Prakash Mali said that Tata Steel is committed towards the development of the region and has always given priority to improving the quality of life of the community.

The newly built community centre will enable people in that district to organise various cultural, religious and other community-driven events.

Apart from this, the community centre will also serve as a platform for hosting academic and awareness sessions for youngsters in the villages.

The centre could be used by the community members not just for recreational purposes but also for meeting the educational requirements of students.

For the inauguration ceremony, community members were present along with several officials of Tata Steel Foundation.

