Columbia Pacific Communities To Celebrate Green Diwali With Senior Citizens

Columbia Pacific Communities is inviting senior citizens from across the country to pave the way for a green Diwali this year through a unique initiative.

While the pandemic has affected all the sections of society, the elderly are the most vulnerable group. The air quality has been reported as unhealthy in southern Indian cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Bangalore. Columbia Pacific Communities, along with its 3000 senior residents, is launching a green Deepavali digital initiative named #GreenOath.



Through this initiative, it is calling out to senior citizens across the country to support the cause by online participation in the contest and also share their ideas about celebrating a green Deepavali.



Through this, the senior residents from 1600 homes in Columbia Pacific Communities across five cities would feel less isolated during the pandemic and be a part of a larger celebration this year.



It has also partnered with ElderEase, India's first omnichannel store for senior home care solution for making it a successful initiative. Through this, it aims to spread a little festive cheer amongst seniors. It has also announced that the best ideas related to Green Deepavali would win gifts from ElderEase.



The last eight months have been particularly difficult for the elderly as they've been living in isolated conditions. Under the lockdown situation, many of them have been will be celebrating this festival alone. Through this small initiative, it has aimed to make them feel cheerful.

"The idea was to urge them to pave the way for a green Deepavali this year while ensuring they felt like a part of a larger community. This is one of our many endeavours to bring senior citizens together and celebrate these precious years," said Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities.

