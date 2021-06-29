Out-Of-The-Box: This Cafe in Mumbai Is Made From Cardboard

Creativity has no end and Mumbai-based cafeteria has proved this. Cardboard Bombay, a cafe based in Bandra Kurla Complex, comprises cutting-edge digital design and fabrication tools. The interiors and furniture have all been designed using corrugated cardboard material. The idea was executed because of its sustainable properties and social responsibility of the business. The sound-absorbing ability of cardboard was an added advantage for the noisy cafeteria environment.

The cafe was conceived and designed by Nuru Karim of NUDES (A Mumbai-based architecture studio) and is managed by siblings Yung Dhanani and Bhavna Dhanani. The siblings who from India, but were brought up in Spain, started their first cafe, BAD, in 2015. Shilpa Tulaskar and Vishal Shetty from Thyme and Reason Hospitality had approached the siblings in 2018 as investors for this venture.

Located in BKC, this cafe is a perfect example of how one can use style and versatility to design trendy interiors. The tables, chairs, lights, food plates and even the bill, everything in the cafe is made out of cardboard. Co-founder Yung Dhanani told The New Indian Express, "There were months of trials and figuring out how the material would react to all the seasons. It took four months to build the entire cafe, and was finally open to the public in February 2019."

Amalgamation In Food

The food served in the cafe is a combination of different styles, influences and ingredients. However, the ingredients are mostly locally sourced, and every dish is made fresh; the focus remains on the eccentric and unusual combinations. Vegan, Jain, meat and seafood preferences are all looked after by chefs in the restaurant.

