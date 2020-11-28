Capgemini To Train, Hire 500 Women From Rural India Under 'Sakhi Drishtikon Project'

French technology company Capgemini, in its new initiative, has announced that it would hire 500 women from rural India by December and offer them employment opportunities to make them self-reliant.

With its "Sakhi Drishtikon project", the organisation will offer home-based career opportunities to qualified women from towns and villages across the country who have been fighting several challenges including financial constraints and relocation factors.

A report by Business World stated that the tech giant would provide training to the freshers and give them jobs that would pay 3 lakhs annually. The candidates selected for this initiative would include graduates, diploma holders, and postgraduates. It further added that non-governmental organizations or NGOs across the country have been helping the company to identify women who are educated and have the desire to chase their professional aspirations.

"The pandemic showed us that work can be handled seamlessly from anywhere in the country because of telecom infrastructure and that is where we decided to launch the project to hire such qualified women who have been forced by circumstances not to pursue a career," said Radhika Ramesh, global delivery center head for CIS India, Capgemini, reported Money Control.

The center head also mentioned that the women hired through this initiative will work on projects involving various team members in the cloud and infrastructure services (CIS) business to start with and also work on the cybersecurity services.

Besides recruiting 500 women from rural areas, Capgemini has also stated that it expects 15% of its fresh hiring to come from the new stream of rural talent in the calendar year of 2021.

Radhika Ramesh, EVP-Global Delivery Center Head for CIS India, Capgemini, shares with us about the recent project 'Sakhi Drishtikon'; This project aims to hire qualified women from rural areas to work on projects on the #cybersecurity front. Read more: https://t.co/KnFEUILYEE — Capgemini India (@CapgeminiIndia) November 22, 2020

