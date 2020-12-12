BYJU's To Provide Free Access Of Its Digital Learning Tools To Upskill Teachers, Trainers

Edtech giant BYJU'S on Thursday, December 10, announced an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to support the skilling and training of teachers.

The move is part of the Skill India Mission to empower teachers and trainers with the key skills and train them to grasp digital tools to make the learning process engaging, interactive and effective for the students.

According to Business Insider, BYJU'S will provide free access to its educational content and tools to help teachers and will share its digital educational content (scholastic and non-scholastic) as free licences with the NSDC ecosystem to equip teachers as well as students for an improved learning experience.

"At BYJU'S, our overarching goal has always been to make quality content accessible for students and provide teachers with the right content to foster the best learning outcomes for students across the country.

This association will further the Digital India vision and boost online learning that has become an integral part of mainstream learning now," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran.

NSDC MD and CEO Manish Kumar said that digital learning has emerged as one of the most important tools in modernising education and skill training. He further added that the skill development ecosystem is evolving from a brick-and-mortar model to a hybrid model.

